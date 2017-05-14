Emily Thornberry Just Accused Michael Fallon Of Talking "Bollocks" On Live TV

The exchange was broadcast live on BBC1's The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning. Read a full transcript of the debate below.

Fallon claimed that Thornberry had raised the prospect of negotiating with Argentina about giving away the Falkland Islands – which she dismissed as "bollocks" – and said Corbyn "openly supported" the IRA.

Thornberry, the shadow foreign secretary, ambushed the UK government's defence secretary with a revelation that he had met Syria's president Bashar al-Assad in 2007, following criticism from Fallon that Corbyn had previously met figures in the IRA.

Emily Thornberry has accused Michael Fallon of talking "bollocks" about Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in a heated debate on live TV.

Andrew Marr: "Emily Thornberry, there’s been a lot of attacks on your party’s patriotism and so forth over the last few weeks. There’s another story in the papers today about Jeremy Corbyn and the IRA. What’s your message to those people who are patriotic working class voters and they look at this stuff and they think ‘I just don’t like it’?"

Emily Thornberry: "Well I think were negotiations going on behind the scenes and there were people speaking openly. This is something which has been known for 30 years and it’s being dragged up at this particular time because of the general election."

Andrew Marr: "That’s not surprising."

Emily Thornberry: "Well, yeah, but you know..."

Michael Fallon: "He wants to be prime minister. That’s the risk."

Emily Thornberry: "I understand that, and I suppose if you judge people by who it is you spend time with, the question has to be, do you remember where you were on the May 27 2007?"

Michael Fallon: "I’m sure you’re going to tell me."

Emily Thornberry: "Yes I am. You were in Syria and you were celebrating at a reception the re-election of President Assad with 99% of the vote. Now I’m not going to judge you on you going to a reception with Assad and I don’t think that people should judge Jeremy by trying to talk to people who might be open to a settlement in Northern Ireland."

Michael Fallon: "I think there’s a little bit of a difference."

Andrew Marr: "Is this true?"

Michael Fallon: "There was a parliamentary visit. I was on a parliamentary all-party visit to Syria back in 2007. MPs have gone every year to Syria during the better times in the relationship between Syria and Britain."

Emily Thornberry: "But you were at a party weren’t you?"

Michael Fallon: "I don’t recall any party in Syria. I remember a fact-finding visit to Syria that happened every year with MPs going out there. But the difference, of course…"

Andrew Marr: "Did you meet Assad when you were out there?"

Michael Fallon: "I did meet Assad, indeed."

Andrew Marr: "Shake his hand?"

Michael Fallon: "Indeed, I met Assad."

Emily Thornberry: "And you celebrated his re-election."

Michael Fallon: "I didn’t celebrate his re-election."

Emily Thornberry: "Well that’s what the reception was for, it was celebrating his re-election."

Michael Fallon: "Nonsense. It was ten years ago, we had a different relationship with Assad here. But there’s a huge moral difference between talking to other foreign leaders, and I meet them all the time as defence secretary, and Jeremy Corbyn’s quite open support for the IRA which was actually engaged in Northern Ireland…"

Emily Thornberry: "That is not having open support for the IRA! You really can’t just go around making stuff up. There’s an election on and people need to make decisions based on the truth…"

Michael Fallon: "He received them in parliament…"

Emily Thornberry: "You’ve just said, for example, that I want to negotiate the future of the Falklands. That is bollocks. I did not…"

Andrew Marr: "That is what!? Go on, say it again."

Emily Thornberry: "That is untrue."

Michael Fallon: "Just 20 minutes ago you implied sitting there…"

Emily Thornberry: "Oh come on Michael, you really just can’t make this up as you go along. People need to make decisions in this general election based on facts and based on information, proper information, and it’s not right for you to go slinging around dead cats the way you do. People need to concentrate and work out ... because there’s a serious choice to be made."

Michael Fallon: "Of course there is. You’ve told us, your excuse is that Jeremy Corbyn’s been on some kind of journey, but that is too great a risk for this country."

Emily Thornberry: "No, no, no, no."