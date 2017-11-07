A Welsh Assembly Member Facing Misconduct Allegations Has Been Found Dead

Carl Sargeant was suspended from the Labour party after an investigation was launched against him.

A member of the Welsh assembly who was suspended from the Labour party last week after allegations of misconduct has been found dead. Carl Sargeant tweeted on Friday that he had been informed by the first minister of Wales that allegations had been made against him and that he had decided to resign from the cabinet while an investigation took place.

Personal Statement

On Tuesday, a statement from Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn confirmed Sargeant's death and offered sympathy to the AM's family. “This is terrible and deeply shocking news," said Corbyn. "My thoughts and profound sympathy are with Carl’s family, friends, and colleagues." First minister Carwyn Jones said: "Carl was a friend as well as a colleague and I am shocked and deeply saddened by his death. He made a big contribution to Welsh public life and fought tirelessly for those he represented both as a minister and as a local assembly member. “He will be a great loss both to our party and to the Senedd. My heartfelt sympathies are with his family at this difficult time.” The llywydd or presiding officer of the Welsh assembly, Elin Jones AM, confirmed that all assembly business would be cancelled on Tuesday to allow time "to gather our thoughts before paying proper tribute to him over the coming days".

UK Labour's deputy leader, Tom Watson, said: "I campaigned with Carl for many years. He was a powerful voice for working people and Wales. He put community at the heart of his politics and was respected by his constituents for it. My love and prayers are with Carl’s family today. This is a tragedy beyond words." Superintendent Mark Pierce from the North Wales police said: “At approximately 11.30am today, Tuesday 7 November, North Wales Police were called to a report that the body of a man had been found at an address in Connah’s Quay. "The man has been formally identified as local AM Carl Sargeant. His next of kin have been informed and police are supporting the family. North Wales Police are not treating his death as suspicious and the matter has been referred to HM Coroner. "The family request that their privacy is respected at this sad time.”