24 Times Britain Was Almost Too Damn Clever

1. When this life-changing discovery was made. Al Mort @almortonn Just a heads up chocolate fingers float in water x 02:34 PM - 20 Dec 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 2. When this lady looked to art for inspiration. Agnes @agnesfrim Shout out to the woman who brought paint samples to the #Hockney 07:30 AM - 19 Apr 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 3. When this kid decided to take gaming to the next level. Richard Easterbrook @1Easterbrook The graphics on Fifa 16 are something else 11:54 AM - 29 Aug 2015 Reply Retweet Favorite 4. When we put the nation's greatest dessert on a stick. Adam @adm_bn hold me 06:06 PM - 06 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 5. When a teen defied science by safely landing a dildo on a rooftop. Lauren Ng @_laurenng_ Why the fuck has my 15 year old cousin just put this on his sc story 😭😭😭😂 04:24 PM - 08 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 6. When a lecturer made himself look busy. Huff daddy @KaySiizzle My uni lecturer has a photo of him sitting on his desk on the window. i paid 9k to these trolls 07:43 PM - 16 Oct 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 7. When someone came up with an inventive way of raising money for charity. rhys. @rhysrubiosenior Elliott's got a lasses number last night, rang it, and when it picked up it said "thank you for donating £5 to dogs trust" 10:48 AM - 16 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 8. When this guy became a master of disguise. 9. When a mum pulled off this classic trick. Caitlyn wright @wright_caitlyn ma mum thinks shes amazin 06:58 PM - 02 Oct 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 10. When someone had the best name suggestion ever. 11. When this guy managed to sneakily watch the game. 12. When someone found an alternate use for the newly redesigned Toblerone. Nyarth @nyarth The new Toblerone makes for a nice device stand 07:30 PM - 10 Nov 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 13. When a mum found a way to try before buying. Lord Colm Mutton Ⓥ @ColmMutton Omg. My mum brought a slice of bread with us to Sainsburys to try out toasters. I'm dying 😂😭😂😭 02:42 PM - 17 Aug 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 14. When someone turned stepping on a Lego into an advantage. Nick Harvey @mrnickharvey Next time I step on Lego, I will simply get taller. I'm a bloody genius. 08:33 PM - 19 Nov 2014 Reply Retweet Favorite 15. When these improvised shoes were created. Martyn @martynhett Official campaign to find and knight the girl who used McDonald's wrappers for shoes last night 11:26 AM - 17 Dec 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 16. When an alternate use for a dog was found. Sophie Billington @sophiebillo1 Asked me mum if she could bring my charger down stairs, she replied "shout the dog" 07:13 PM - 21 Jun 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 17. When this mum showed up with hidden alcohol. Hayleigh Quinn @hayleighquinn FKN HOWLING oot wi ma maw n she's brought her umbrella which is actually a hip flask in disguise 07:16 PM - 17 Feb 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 18. When this philosophical question was raised. ninaa @ninagilbert7 honestly last night someone asked me if crabs think we walk sideways n a havent stopped thinkin about it since 05:22 PM - 16 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 19. When someone discovered this takeaway hack. b.b @Benoo_Brown How have I only just found out that the trays you get from the Chinese open up into a plate??? 03:09 PM - 21 Feb 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 20. And when a kebab shop was brought into the 21st century. T_A_M @Tamarionette Aberdeen doesn't push the boundaries very often but check out this fucking kebab shop. CGI donner!! 06:49 PM - 28 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 21. When this person did the impossible and made historical accounting exciting. Hen @CaptainCaplin Desperately trying to trick myself into doing some work 11:59 AM - 23 Apr 2016 Reply Retweet Favorite 22. When someone found a way to keep our concentration while reading. rab livingstone @rablivingstone Learn how to read a book again simply by sticking a twitter Avi alongside every paragraph....... 10:47 AM - 18 Jan 2014 Reply Retweet Favorite 23. When a mum discovered how useful an empty Lucozade bottle could be. saoirse @saaaoirse Thanks for the tip mum 06:43 PM - 21 Jan 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite 24. And when this guy tricked his friends into coming out for a pint. 