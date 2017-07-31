Sections

24 Times Britain Was Almost Too Damn Clever

Spoiler alert: Most of these involve alcohol.

Jamie Jones
Jamie Jones
BuzzFeed Staff

1. When this life-changing discovery was made.

Just a heads up chocolate fingers float in water x
Al Mort @almortonn

Just a heads up chocolate fingers float in water x

2. When this lady looked to art for inspiration.

Shout out to the woman who brought paint samples to the #Hockney
Agnes @agnesfrim

Shout out to the woman who brought paint samples to the #Hockney

3. When this kid decided to take gaming to the next level.

The graphics on Fifa 16 are something else
Richard Easterbrook @1Easterbrook

The graphics on Fifa 16 are something else

4. When we put the nation's greatest dessert on a stick.

hold me
Adam @adm_bn

hold me

5. When a teen defied science by safely landing a dildo on a rooftop.

Why the fuck has my 15 year old cousin just put this on his sc story 😭😭😭😂
Lauren Ng @_laurenng_

Why the fuck has my 15 year old cousin just put this on his sc story 😭😭😭😂

6. When a lecturer made himself look busy.

My uni lecturer has a photo of him sitting on his desk on the window. i paid 9k to these trolls
Huff daddy @KaySiizzle

My uni lecturer has a photo of him sitting on his desk on the window. i paid 9k to these trolls

7. When someone came up with an inventive way of raising money for charity.

Elliott's got a lasses number last night, rang it, and when it picked up it said "thank you for donating £5 to dogs trust"
rhys. @rhysrubiosenior

Elliott's got a lasses number last night, rang it, and when it picked up it said "thank you for donating £5 to dogs trust"

8. When this guy became a master of disguise.

Twitter: @azzbrough_

9. When a mum pulled off this classic trick.

ma mum thinks shes amazin
Caitlyn wright @wright_caitlyn

ma mum thinks shes amazin

10. When someone had the best name suggestion ever.

Twitter: @transsomething

11. When this guy managed to sneakily watch the game.

Twitter: @grimxz

12. When someone found an alternate use for the newly redesigned Toblerone.

The new Toblerone makes for a nice device stand
Nyarth @nyarth

The new Toblerone makes for a nice device stand

Reply Retweet Favorite

13. When a mum found a way to try before buying.

Omg. My mum brought a slice of bread with us to Sainsburys to try out toasters. I'm dying 😂😭😂😭
Lord Colm Mutton Ⓥ @ColmMutton

Omg. My mum brought a slice of bread with us to Sainsburys to try out toasters. I'm dying 😂😭😂😭

14. When someone turned stepping on a Lego into an advantage.

Next time I step on Lego, I will simply get taller. I'm a bloody genius.
Nick Harvey @mrnickharvey

Next time I step on Lego, I will simply get taller. I'm a bloody genius.

15. When these improvised shoes were created.

Official campaign to find and knight the girl who used McDonald's wrappers for shoes last night
Martyn @martynhett

Official campaign to find and knight the girl who used McDonald's wrappers for shoes last night

16. When an alternate use for a dog was found.

Asked me mum if she could bring my charger down stairs, she replied "shout the dog"
Sophie Billington @sophiebillo1

Asked me mum if she could bring my charger down stairs, she replied "shout the dog"

17. When this mum showed up with hidden alcohol.

FKN HOWLING oot wi ma maw n she's brought her umbrella which is actually a hip flask in disguise
Hayleigh Quinn @hayleighquinn

FKN HOWLING oot wi ma maw n she's brought her umbrella which is actually a hip flask in disguise

18. When this philosophical question was raised.

honestly last night someone asked me if crabs think we walk sideways n a havent stopped thinkin about it since
ninaa @ninagilbert7

honestly last night someone asked me if crabs think we walk sideways n a havent stopped thinkin about it since

19. When someone discovered this takeaway hack.

How have I only just found out that the trays you get from the Chinese open up into a plate???
b.b @Benoo_Brown

How have I only just found out that the trays you get from the Chinese open up into a plate???

20. And when a kebab shop was brought into the 21st century.

Aberdeen doesn't push the boundaries very often but check out this fucking kebab shop. CGI donner!!
T_A_M @Tamarionette

Aberdeen doesn't push the boundaries very often but check out this fucking kebab shop. CGI donner!!

21. When this person did the impossible and made historical accounting exciting.

Desperately trying to trick myself into doing some work
Hen @CaptainCaplin

Desperately trying to trick myself into doing some work

22. When someone found a way to keep our concentration while reading.

Learn how to read a book again simply by sticking a twitter Avi alongside every paragraph.......
rab livingstone @rablivingstone

Learn how to read a book again simply by sticking a twitter Avi alongside every paragraph.......

23. When a mum discovered how useful an empty Lucozade bottle could be.

Thanks for the tip mum
saoirse @saaaoirse

Thanks for the tip mum

24. And when this guy tricked his friends into coming out for a pint.

Twitter: @r_jackpotter

