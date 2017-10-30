 back to top
The Hardest "Stranger Things" Question Of All Time

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Jamie Jirak
Jamie Jirak
We all remember the shocking twist at the end of Stranger Things Season 1...

CBS Television Studios

Nancy chose Steve!

WTF???
Netflix

WTF???

Most of us spent the first season hating Steve...

Classic '80s jock doucheface.
Netflix

Classic '80s jock doucheface.

...but then he really turned it around.

HOW ARE WE SUPPOSED TO FEEL NOW?
Netflix

HOW ARE WE SUPPOSED TO FEEL NOW?

When all was said and done, we still leaned towards #TeamJonathan.

Despite his constant brooding and the creepy photograph incident.
Netflix

Despite his constant brooding and the creepy photograph incident.

They DID go through some serious shit together.

Bonded for lyfe.
Netflix

Bonded for lyfe.

However, when we saw Nancy and Steve together on Christmas, we weren't exactly mad.

They cute.
Netflix

They cute.

Then, Stranger Things 2 started and Steve seemed to be back to his old tricks.

Chill, dude.
Netflix

Chill, dude.

Nancy drunkenly told Steve she didn't love him and things appeared to be donezo...

This is good. Maybe. I DON'T KNOW.
Netflix

This is good. Maybe. I DON'T KNOW.

...which paved the way for Nancy and Jonathan.

Jonathan went from watching Nancy make out with Steve to sharing a hotel room with her REAL QUICK.
Netflix

Jonathan went from watching Nancy make out with Steve to sharing a hotel room with her REAL QUICK.

During their travels, a HUGE piece of info was revealed.

She waited for Jonathan for a MONTH before dating Steve?! THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING.
Netflix

She waited for Jonathan for a MONTH before dating Steve?! THIS CHANGES EVERYTHING.

Then, Murray called out their sexual tension...

Murray should get his own spin-off, tbh.
Netflix

Murray should get his own spin-off, tbh.

...which led to a ~sexy~ hookup.

All is right in the world! Or is it?
Netflix

All is right in the world! Or is it?

Turns out, Steve was back in Hawkins discovering his calling.

And the internet was here for it.
Netflix

And the internet was here for it.

His newfound relationship with Dustin was a friggin' delight!

Name a more iconic duo... I'll wait.
Netflix

Name a more iconic duo... I'll wait.

And now we feel bad for Steve!

Nancy, why don't you love him like we do?!
Netflix

Nancy, why don't you love him like we do?!

And we can't choose an OTP!

I don't want any of my babies to be hurt!
Netflix

I don't want any of my babies to be hurt!

On one hand, Steve has the perfect hair...

They need to re-release Farrah Spray ASAP.
Netflix

They need to re-release Farrah Spray ASAP.

...and he's just fun to be around.

WHAT. A. RIOT.
Netflix

WHAT. A. RIOT.

He's also amazing with the kids!

Netflix

On the other hand, Jonathan is deep...

Talking Heads AND Vonnegut? Be still my heart.
Netflix

Talking Heads AND Vonnegut? Be still my heart.

...and looks like Edward Furlong.

Netflix

My childhood dream!

He's also the best big brother in the world.

Netflix
It's basically Sophie's Choice.

Can't they just be a throuple?!
Netflix

Can't they just be a throuple?!

Nancy APPEARS to have chosen Jonathan...

(For now.)
Netflix

(For now.)

...but do we agree?

I GENUINELY CAN'T DECIDE.
Netflix

I GENUINELY CAN'T DECIDE.

  2. Jonathan or Steve?

    Team Jonathan
    Team Steve
    THIS CHOICE IS IMPOSSIBLE.

The Hardest "Stranger Things" Question Of All Time

Jonathan or Steve?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Team Jonathan
  2.  
    vote votes
    Team Steve
  3.  
    vote votes
    THIS CHOICE IS IMPOSSIBLE.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

