30 Things From Wayfair That’ll Help You Start Making Your Whole Home Feel More Festive

1. A minimalist doormat that is a little abstract but super adorable. Rudolph's ginormous red nose and little antlers are just to die for.
2. A pair of stockings for your pets so they don't feel left out. It comes in a pair, so if you don't have a cat or dog, the extra makes a great gift for a friend who does!
3. A gorgeous wreath that you can just plug right into the wall. This 24-inch wreath provides instant cheer as soon as you light it up.
4. A full-wrap Santa banner for your front door so everyone on the block can see how seriously you're taking Christmas. It's nonadhesive too, so no sticky residue involved.
5. A welcome mat for Hanukkah in the prettiest blue color. The classic script is a very elegant touch as well.
6. A quirky video game ornament to represent the gamer in your life. This glass ornament is glittery so it will totally fit in with the rest of the baubles.
7. A set of candy cane lights that you can use to light up your pathway. They are solar-powered, you can turn them on with a remote control, and there are pre-programmed sequences you can play around with.
8. A gold-tone iced coffee ornament to represent your favorite drink. The color on this is just lovely and it has a bonus heart charm at the top.
9. A sparse tinsel twig tree if you're going for the Charlie Brown aesthetic this year. These minimalist trees can be very cute when done up right.
10. A few pieces of pre-lit garland that you can easily drape on your mantle for instant holiday cheeriness. This is really the perfect trim to cover every corner of the house.
11. A throw pillow to remind you of the classic Christmas poem. This white pillow with red script is a very sweet topper to your holiday cozy space.
12. A set of four really cute Santa mugs, because why would you drink hot chocolate out of anything else? The mug handle is even made out of his hat — so clever!
13. A wicker penguin that lights up to cheer up your porch or living room. This sweet little guy will brighten up any room (literally) day or night.
14. An inflatable Hanukkah bear for something more joyful and overstated. Show off the good times on the front yard with this sunglass-wearing bear and their sweater and dreidel.
15. An on-theme pet bed so the furry ones can also get in on the celebration. It's also chew-resistant so you don't have to worry about them wrecking it.
16. A couch cover so you can wrap up your sofa up like a present and protect it from hot cocoa stains at the same time. The Christmas tree pattern isn't over simple, but not over-the-top either.
17. A set of six holly-trimmed plates that are very classic in style. These are especially perfect if it's your first time hosting and are looking to start some new traditions.
18. A Santa-shaped cookie jar for stashing your holiday treats. The design will blend in easy with the rest of your festive decor, so most people may not even know what goodies await inside.
19. A set of giant bows because this is something you'll always find a use for. You can hang these up on the wall, in the tree, or pop them onto this year's big gift for that extra wow factor.
20. A set of string lights with pinecone-shaped bulbs for that enchanted forest feel. These are especially chic to hang in your tree because they look natural and magical at the same time.
21. A gingerbread-scented candle so you can skip the baking. Put your home in a festive mood whenever you want with this super fragrant candle.
22. A mini-tree with the lights built in, plus the pinecones and berries. This is the perfect solution for cheering up a small space or adding a little bit more decor to an empty corner of the room.
23. A set of chair covers that look like Santa hats. Your dinner guests are sure to get a kick out of this super simple decoration that couldn't be easier to quickly put together.
24. A snowman decorating kit just in case you have a White Christmas. When the snow falls (or if you're clever enough to make your own snow substitute), you'll be ready to build and put your snowman together with this kit that comes with all the iconic accessories.
25. A ceramic cactus tree that lights up because you can celebrate the holidays in any climate. This tiny desk-topper is the perfect little piece for instant happiness.
26. A mini climbing Santa to bring the laughs. Nothing breaks the ice with the relatives faster than a funny Christmas decoration and with this one, Santa really climbs!
27. A snow globe inside a lantern that mixes old-timey charm with modern holiday magic, lighting up and playing a variety of classic Christmas songs.
28. A felt Christmas tree that kids will love to decorate. Each piece has a piece of Velcro so hanging the flat ornaments could not be any easier.
29. An A-frame ski lodge display to bring cozy mountain vibes into your home. The little skis sitting outside the door are just too stinking cute.
30. A "Happy Hanu-cat" throw pillow where the whiskers make the menorah! This is the time of year where you can really embrace puns, so why not take advantage?
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.