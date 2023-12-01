Skip To Content
    30 Things From Wayfair That’ll Help You Start Making Your Whole Home Feel More Festive

    Get the cocoa brewing because the holidays are finally here and you've got a lot of decorating to do.

    Jamie Ditaranto
    by Jamie Ditaranto

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A minimalist doormat that is a little abstract but super adorable. Rudolph's ginormous red nose and little antlers are just to die for.

    a minimalist rudolph doormat
    Promising review: "Sturdy matt with fun, whimsical design." —Doris

    Price: $28.99 (originally $34.99; available in two sizes)

    2. A pair of stockings for your pets so they don't feel left out. It comes in a pair, so if you don't have a cat or dog, the extra makes a great gift for a friend who does!

    pet themed stockings hanging on a mantle
    Promising review: "BIG stockings for both the cat and dog! They will love all the animal food and toys at Christmas." —Sharon

    Price: $33.99 

    3. A gorgeous wreath that you can just plug right into the wall. This 24-inch wreath provides instant cheer as soon as you light it up.

    a lighted wreath hanging over candles on a wall
    Promising review: "This wreath looks great on my bedroom door. It's a very pretty design, the amount of lights is perfect for the size, and its easy to power on and off. I'll definitely be using this for a few years." —Sean

    Price: $34.99 (originally $69.99)

    4. A full-wrap Santa banner for your front door so everyone on the block can see how seriously you're taking Christmas. It's nonadhesive too, so no sticky residue involved.

    full-wrap Santa suit banner around front door
    Price: $49.99+ (originally $55.99+; available in three sizes)

    5. A welcome mat for Hanukkah in the prettiest blue color. The classic script is a very elegant touch as well.

    a blue happy hanukkah door mat
    Promising review: "Beautiful and fun! A great addition to our holiday decor." —alexandra

    Price: $22.99 (originally $24.99)

    6. A quirky video game ornament to represent the gamer in your life. This glass ornament is glittery so it will totally fit in with the rest of the baubles.

    video game console-shaped ornament
    Promising review: "Super cute and appropriate for my little gamer son this year." —Robin

    Price: $18.59

    7. A set of candy cane lights that you can use to light up your pathway. They are solar-powered, you can turn them on with a remote control, and there are pre-programmed sequences you can play around with.

    candy cane lights displayed on a snowy path with illustrations showing the remote and solar panel power system
    Promising review: "Energy efficient! Love the sequences!" —Anonymous

    Price: $39.99 for a 12-pack (originally $55.99)

    8. A gold-tone iced coffee ornament to represent your favorite drink. The color on this is just lovely and it has a bonus heart charm at the top.

    gold-tone iced coffee ornament
    Promising review: "Beautiful detailing. Looks great with the food and drink decorations on our twig tree." —Happy Gramma

    Price: $17.99

    9. A sparse tinsel twig tree if you're going for the Charlie Brown aesthetic this year. These minimalist trees can be very cute when done up right.

    a white tinsel tree on a white background
    Promising review: "Beautiful silver tree. I bought it to hand ornaments my daughter bought me through the years and displays them beautifully." —Brenda

    Price: $81.13

    10. A few pieces of pre-lit garland that you can easily drape on your mantle for instant holiday cheeriness. This is really the perfect trim to cover every corner of the house.

    a piece of garland draped on a mantle
    Promising review: "Love this garland! Very full and well-lit. Fit the mantle nicely." —Al

    Price: $48.99 (originally $93.99)

    11. A throw pillow to remind you of the classic Christmas poem. This white pillow with red script is a very sweet topper to your holiday cozy space.

    a white pillow that reads &quot;...And To All a Good Night&quot;
    Promising review: "Very well-made, love the saying, and perfect to add to your holiday bedding!" —Robert

    Price: $31.99

    12. A set of four really cute Santa mugs, because why would you drink hot chocolate out of anything else? The mug handle is even made out of his hat — so clever!

    a mug shaped like santa&#x27;s face on a white background
    Promising review: "Very cute in my coffee bar at Christmas." —Christina

    Price: $64.99 for a set of four

    13. A wicker penguin that lights up to cheer up your porch or living room. This sweet little guy will brighten up any room (literally) day or night.

    Promising review: "This is well-made, and stable, and a generous amount of lights! The decoration is also bigger than it looks, which fills in any gaps in a holiday decoration spread." —Laura

    Price: $46.99 (Originally $59.99)

    14. An inflatable Hanukkah bear for something more joyful and overstated. Show off the good times on the front yard with this sunglass-wearing bear and their sweater and dreidel.

    a blue bear with sunglasses and a yellow dreidle inflatable on a white background
    Promising review: "He is so cute! He is much larger than I anticipated. Definitely worth the money!!" —Allison

    Price: $199.99 (originally $226.99)

    15. An on-theme pet bed so the furry ones can also get in on the celebration. It's also chew-resistant so you don't have to worry about them wrecking it.

    a dog on a red and green christmas patterned bed
    Price: $38.99

    16. A couch cover so you can wrap up your sofa up like a present and protect it from hot cocoa stains at the same time. The Christmas tree pattern isn't over simple, but not over-the-top either.

    a christmas tree couch cover on a green couch
    Price: $37.99 (originally $41.99)

    17. A set of six holly-trimmed plates that are very classic in style. These are especially perfect if it's your first time hosting and are looking to start some new traditions.

    off white plates with a holly trim on a white background
    Promising review: "Beautiful plates, the gold really makes them pop. Also love how they are part of a set and a lot of different pieces you can buy to match them. Perfect for Christmas dinner." —Sheryl

    Price: $112.36 for a set of six (originally $320)

    18. A Santa-shaped cookie jar for stashing your holiday treats. The design will blend in easy with the rest of your festive decor, so most people may not even know what goodies await inside.

    Santa-shaped cookie jar with chocolate chip cookies
    Promising review: "Just as cute as the picture shows. I’m very pleased with this purchase and safe delivery. Thank you." —Jo Ann

    Price: $29.99 (originally $36)

    19. A set of giant bows because this is something you'll always find a use for. You can hang these up on the wall, in the tree, or pop them onto this year's big gift for that extra wow factor.

    four red bows with a gold trim
    Promising review: "This is a 10 out of 10 rating! I love the gold metallic trim on [the] edges of bows. Will use as tree toppers for small accent trees and door wreaths for covered porches. Would not suggest you put outside in the elements." —Carolyn

    Price: $69.99 for a set of four

    20. A set of string lights with pinecone-shaped bulbs for that enchanted forest feel. These are especially chic to hang in your tree because they look natural and magical at the same time.

    pine cone string lights lit up on a tree
    Price: $31.99 (originally $42.99)

    21. A gingerbread-scented candle so you can skip the baking. Put your home in a festive mood whenever you want with this super fragrant candle.

    a homemade gingerbread scented candle on a white background
    Promising review: "This candle scent is heavenly, and burns beautifully!" —Denise

    Price: $22.43

    22. A mini-tree with the lights built in, plus the pinecones and berries. This is the perfect solution for cheering up a small space or adding a little bit more decor to an empty corner of the room.

    a mini christmas tree sitting on a table
    Promising review: "Perfect!! I ordered two of these little trees. The six-hour timer is convenient and on Christmas Eve, I’ll switch them over to on all day for a couple of days. I love them so much, I came back to order two more." —MJ

    Price: $40 (originally $64.99)

    23. A set of chair covers that look like Santa hats. Your dinner guests are sure to get a kick out of this super simple decoration that couldn't be easier to quickly put together.

    a chair with a santa hat cover in a holiday scene
    Promising review: "Love, love, love these. It made my home feel so Christmas- like. Made my home feel very jolly and it is great quality as well." —Anonymous

    Price: $15.99 for a set of four (originally $21.99)

    24. A snowman decorating kit just in case you have a White Christmas. When the snow falls (or if you're clever enough to make your own snow substitute), you'll be ready to build and put your snowman together with this kit that comes with all the iconic accessories.

    a hat, red scarf, buttons, eyes, and carrot decorations for a build a snowman kit on a white background
    Promising review: "The kids had a great time using this for building our styrofoam snowman! We don’t get real snow here in southeast Texas." —Forest

    Price: $21.99

    25. A ceramic cactus tree that lights up because you can celebrate the holidays in any climate. This tiny desk-topper is the perfect little piece for instant happiness.

    a person in a green sweater holding a cactus decoration
    Promising review: "My husband and I were born in the desert. It reminds of where we came from. It is really cute. I might end up leaving it out all the time." —Lynn

    Price: $30.99 (originally $39.99)

    26. A mini climbing Santa to bring the laughs. Nothing breaks the ice with the relatives faster than a funny Christmas decoration and with this one, Santa really climbs!

    a climbing santa christmas accessory leaned against a tree on a white background
    Promising review: "The little ones are enthralled!! I am so happy I ordered the climbing Santa. A much higher quality than the ones I have seen in stores. Sturdy with quality parts. We will use this for years to come!" —Cee

    Price: $85.70 (originally $119.99)

    27. A snow globe inside a lantern that mixes old-timey charm with modern holiday magic, lighting up and playing a variety of classic Christmas songs.

    a christmas snow globe inside a lantern design
    Price: $49.99 (originally $83.99)

    28. A felt Christmas tree that kids will love to decorate. Each piece has a piece of Velcro so hanging the flat ornaments could not be any easier.

    a little girl sitting next to a felt christmas tree
    Price: $21.99 (originally $23.99)

    29. An A-frame ski lodge display to bring cozy mountain vibes into your home. The little skis sitting outside the door are just too stinking cute.

    a christmas decoration of an a-frame ski cabin with red skis and snow-covered tree accents
    Price: $91.99

    30. A "Happy Hanu-cat" throw pillow where the whiskers make the menorah! This is the time of year where you can really embrace puns, so why not take advantage?

    a blue pillow with a white cat, where the whiskers represent the menorah
    Price: $33.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.