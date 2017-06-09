Trump Supporters Have Discovered The DUP And It’s Just The Absolute Worst

Theresa May, the Conservative prime minister who once said Tories should stop being the "nasty party", announced on Friday that she plans to govern by working with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party following her failure to win a majority in the UK election.

May's statement sparked fury as the DUP are known for an aggressively socially conservative agenda, and have fiercely opposed LGBT rights, including blocking votes on same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland and have been stringently anti-abortion rights – even in the case of rape. Some members have also supported creationism and denied climate change.



News of a possible coalition between DUP and the Conservatives lit up 4chan's /pol/ messageboard Friday morning.