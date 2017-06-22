Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

The UK Government Has Announced An Independent Review Into Recent Terror Attacks

The home secretary told MPs she believed the world is facing "a new phase of global terrorism" with "unprecedented" challenges.

Posted on
James Ball
James Ball
BuzzFeed Special Correspondent
Niklas Halle'n / AFP / Getty Images

The home secretary Amber Rudd has announced an independent review into how police and security services handled the recent succession of terror attacks which have left more than 30 people dead.

In a speech to MPs, Rudd said she believed the UK was entering "a new trend" in the terror threat the country faced, following an attack in March on Westminster Bridge, a suicide bomb at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in May, another van and knife attack in London Bridge and Borough Market this month, and a van attack in Finsbury Park earlier this week.

Rudd told MPs the government would review counterterror legislation and strategy, as well as take further action to remove terror material from social networks – but said she would also review recent attacks.

"Doing more also means asking difficult questions about what has gone wrong," she said. "There will be a review of the handling of recent terror attacks to review if there are lessons that can be learned about our approach. I’m pleased to announce that David Anderson, former independent reviewer of terror legislation, will be overseeing it."

Anderson is a well-regarded barrister and expert in terrorism laws who has been a QC – the most senior of British lawyers – for 18 years. After the home secretary announced his appointment to lead the review, he said on Twitter the appointment was "a remarkable if rather daunting privilege".

In her update, Rudd also gave new information on the number of terror plots against the UK, telling MPs than in the almost four-year period between June 2013 and March 2017 – when the Westminster attack occurred – security services had foiled 13 plots tied to or inspired by Islamist extremism.

A poster in solidarity is seen on a hoarding outside London Bridge railway station in London on June 5, 2017 at the cordon near the police scene of the June 3 terror attack on London Bridge and the nearby Borough Market. British police on June 5 made several arrests in two dawn raids following the London attack claimed by the Islamic State group which left seven people dead. / AFP PHOTO / NIKLAS HALLE'N (Photo credit should read NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images)
Niklas Halle'n / AFP / Getty Images

A poster in solidarity is seen on a hoarding outside London Bridge railway station in London on June 5, 2017 at the cordon near the police scene of the June 3 terror attack on London Bridge and the nearby Borough Market.

British police on June 5 made several arrests in two dawn raids following the London attack claimed by the Islamic State group which left seven people dead. / AFP PHOTO / NIKLAS HALLE'N (Photo credit should read NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images)

In the three months since that attack, she said, UK services had foiled five further plots tied to Islamist extremism alongside the three successful attacks linked to the ideology – as well as the "appalling" attack on Muslims as they left mosques in Finsbury Park earlier this week.

"We are entering a new phase of global terrorism and many of the challenges that we face are unprecedented," Rudd said. "We now believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face."

Rudd also told MPs she had visited Borough Market since it reopened.

"Each act of hate has been met by overwhelming defiance," she said. "In Borough Market recently I saw stallholders dishing out olives into plastic pots, shoppers searching for delicious treats, and tourists flicking through guidebooks in the shadow of the Shard. Rather than being divided by recent violence, people seemed even closer together.

"We should follow that example of the traders and shoppers of Borough Market. What terrorists want is for us to fear and to turn in on one another, but we will never give terrorists what they want. We will stand together and we will make the point that terrorists will never win. That our values, our country and our unity will prevail."

James Ball is a special correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. PGP: here

Contact James Ball at James.Ball@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App