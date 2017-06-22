The UK Government Has Announced An Independent Review Into Recent Terror Attacks

The home secretary Amber Rudd has announced an independent review into how police and security services handled the recent succession of terror attacks which have left more than 30 people dead.

In a speech to MPs, Rudd said she believed the UK was entering "a new trend" in the terror threat the country faced, following an attack in March on Westminster Bridge, a suicide bomb at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester in May, another van and knife attack in London Bridge and Borough Market this month, and a van attack in Finsbury Park earlier this week.

Rudd told MPs the government would review counterterror legislation and strategy, as well as take further action to remove terror material from social networks – but said she would also review recent attacks.

"Doing more also means asking difficult questions about what has gone wrong," she said. "There will be a review of the handling of recent terror attacks to review if there are lessons that can be learned about our approach. I’m pleased to announce that David Anderson, former independent reviewer of terror legislation, will be overseeing it."

Anderson is a well-regarded barrister and expert in terrorism laws who has been a QC – the most senior of British lawyers – for 18 years. After the home secretary announced his appointment to lead the review, he said on Twitter the appointment was "a remarkable if rather daunting privilege".

In her update, Rudd also gave new information on the number of terror plots against the UK, telling MPs than in the almost four-year period between June 2013 and March 2017 – when the Westminster attack occurred – security services had foiled 13 plots tied to or inspired by Islamist extremism.

