Here Are 7 Questions Facing The British Government, MI5 And Police After Three Terror Attacks

Since March, the UK has endured three successful terror attacks across two cities: a vehicle and knife attack on Westminster Bridge, killing five; a suicide bomb attack on an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22; and another van and knife attack on London Bridge, now believed to have killed eight.

In all three attacks, police and emergency services on the scene were universally praised for their swiftness and courage. But in the aftermath of what is already Britain's bloodiest year for terrorism since 2005, counter-terror police, MI5 and the Home Office are facing questions as to whether they could have done more to prevent the attacks.

However, Sir Malcolm Rifkind, former Conservative MP and onetime chair of parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee – told BuzzFeed News it is never possible to eliminate the threat of attacks entirely.

“People would be naive if they thought there was some procedure that could eliminate the risks of these attacks,” he told BuzzFeed News.

“We’re dealing with a terrorist failure. They’d love to be able to hijack planes, or to infiltrate Buckingham Palace, but all they can do now is instead persuade some deluded people to carry out these crude attacks.

“This is a sign of terrorist weakness, even if it has horrific consequences for those affected."

Here are the key questions facing the agencies, and why they're being posed.