Here Are The Tory Election Promises That Were Missing From The Queen's Speech

No votes on grammar schools, the so-called dementia tax, or fox hunting, among others.

James Ball
James Ball
BuzzFeed Special Correspondent
In a sign of how far Theresa May's position has been weakened after a disastrous general election, today's Queen's Speech, which laid out the list of laws the government hopes to get passed during the next parliament, did not include many key elements of the Tory manifesto.
1. No grammar schools bill.

The Conservative manifesto said there would be: "More good school places, ending the ban on selective schools and asking universities and independent schools to help run state schools."The Queen's Speech, by contrast, said: "My government will continue to work to ensure that every child has the opportunity to attend a good school and that all schools are fairly funded."Crucially, the speech contains no plans to introduce legislation to end the ban on new grammar schools – a widely expected U-turn.
2. No introduction of a "dementia tax" (yet).

The Conservative manifesto was widely criticised for its social care proposals, quickly dubbed a "dementia tax", which would have implemented new rules that could have required richer pensioners to sell their homes after death to fund their care, taking all but £100,000 of assets.This proposal was partially reversed during the election campaign, and completely absent from the Queen's Speech. Conservative party sources say the manifesto only pledged to consult on these proposals, and that this consultation will still happen – though some other changes subject to consultation (such as changes to rules on tenancy fees) are still in the Queen's Speech in draft form.
3. No vote on reversing the ban on hunting with dogs.

Conservative manifesto: "We will grant a free vote, on a government bill in government time, to give parliament the opportunity to decide the future of the Hunting Act."Queen's Speech: "…"Another widely expected proposal dropped.
4. Phillip Hammond's national insurance changes aren't coming back.

Phillip Hammond announced changes in his March 2017 Budget that would have meant freelance workers paid more national insurance (known as Class 4 contributions). The move provoked a backlash from backbenchers as the 2015 manifesto had pledged no national insurance rises, and was followed by a U-turn.It was expected that this decision might be revisited after a 2017 election, which pointedly contained no promises on income tax or national insurance – but this Queen's Speech contains a national insurance bill aimed at introducing some changes made in 2016, but pointedly not the March 2017 changes.
5. There was no mention of a state visit from Donald Trump.

Following her visit to Washington DC to meet with President Trump, Theresa May announced a state visit from the US president later in the year. During the election campaign, the visit was reported to be in doubt – but Number 10 insisted it was still on.However, in the Queen's Speech, Her Majesty mentioned that she and Prince Philip will be welcoming the King and Queen of Spain for a state visit – but made no mention of President Trump.
6. No scrapping of the triple lock.

Theresa May's manifesto vowed to replace the pensions triple lock – which guarantees that state pensions will rise by whichever is highest of average earnings growth, inflation, or 2.5% – with a double lock of just earnings and inflation.There was no mention of this proposal in this year's Queen's Speech, which will cover a two-year parliamentary term, though the manifesto had said this would not take effect until 2020. However, the proposal is widely expected to be dropped altogether.
7. There was no mention of an energy price cap.

The Conservative party manifesto included a prominent pledge to introduce a "tariff" to limit rises in household energy bills, promising "a safeguardtariff cap to protect energy customers from unacceptable rises".The Queen's Speech seemed to promise something much more modest – no specific bill or legislation, but instead a vague pledge on "bringing forward measures to help tackle unfair practices in the energy market to help reduce energy bills". The government says it is still "considering" how to help consumers on poor-value tariffs, but has no firm course of action.
8. No repeal of the Fixed Term Parliaments Act.

Conservative manifesto: "We will repeal the Fixed-term Parliaments Act."Queen's speech: "…"Perhaps so May need not draw attention to how short her remaining tenure as prime minister may be, there was no mention of this legislation at any point in the Queen's Speech (or accompanying briefing notes)
9. Plans to weaken a Leveson recommendation on press regulation aren't mentioned.

The Conservative manifesto pledged to repeal one of the most controversial recommendations of the Leveson report, enacted in Section 40 of the Crime and Courts Act 2014.These are the rules that mean newspapers that had failed to join a regulator approved by the official recognition panel could face punitive damages if they lost a lawsuit, and would also have to face paying costs even if they won.The rule was heavily criticised as a threat to press freedom from outlets across the political divide, including those otherwise supportive of Leveson, but there is no mention in the Queen's Speech of any plan to enact the Conservative manifesto pledge.
10. There is no specific mention of reducing immigration to the "tens of thousands".

The Conservative manifesto promised "controlled, sustainable migration, with net migration down to the tens of thousands".However, while the Queen's Speech pledges an immigration bill as part of its package of measures to implement Brexit, this pledges only to give the government the "flexibility to create a fair and sustainable immigration system that gives us control over the numbers of people who come to the UK from the EU" – with no mention of the manifesto target.
James Ball is a special correspondent for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. PGP: here

Contact James Ball at James.Ball@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

