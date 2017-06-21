Here Are The Tory Election Promises That Were Missing From The Queen's Speech

Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

The Conservative manifesto said there would be: "More good school places, ending the ban on selective schools and asking universities and independent schools to help run state schools."

The Queen's Speech, by contrast, said: "My government will continue to work to ensure that every child has the opportunity to attend a good school and that all schools are fairly funded."

Crucially, the speech contains no plans to introduce legislation to end the ban on new grammar schools – a widely expected U-turn.