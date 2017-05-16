GCHQ Is Facing Questions Over Last Week's Ransomware Attack On The NHS

The UK's signals intelligence agency GCHQ is facing calls to reveal whether it had advance notice of the security vulnerability used by hackers last week to spread a cyberattack across NHS systems, leading to cancelled operations, diverted ambulances and major incident protocols being declared.

The attack, named WannaCry, used an exploit first built by the USA's National Security Agency, which was leaked online by a hacker group called Shadow Brokers earlier this year. The attack spread automatically once on the NHS network, locking up systems and making their files inaccessible – while demanding a $300 per computer ransom to unlock the systems.

GCHQ is the agency with ultimate responsibility for the UK's cybersecurity, but also works with the NSA on hacking software and creating backdoors and other exploits as part of its surveillance mission. As GCHQ and NSA routinely share their tools and methods, this raises the significant possibility that the agency was aware of the vulnerability used to attack the NHS.

In a statement earlier this week, Microsoft levelled the blame at the NSA for losing control of vulnerabilities it had uncovered but kept secret.

"This attack provides yet another example of why the stockpiling of vulnerabilities by governments is such a problem," the company said in a blogpost. "This is an emerging pattern in 2017. We have seen vulnerabilities stored by the CIA show up on WikiLeaks, and now this vulnerability stolen from the NSA has affected customers around the world.

"Repeatedly, exploits in the hands of governments have leaked into the public domain and caused widespread damage. An equivalent scenario with conventional weapons would be the US military having some of its Tomahawk missiles stolen."

Brian Paddick, the former deputy assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan Police and the Liberal Democrats' home affairs spokesman told BuzzFeed News the statement showed GCHQ too had serious questions to answer.

"The allegations by Microsoft that spy agencies are hoarding software vulnerabilities begs the question whether GCHQ were aware of the vulnerability in the NHS’ systems and did nothing about it and whether, thanks to Theresa May and her policies other public systems are exposed," he said.



"If GCHQ develop malware to exploit weaknesses in operating systems, they should also develop an antidote that can be administered immediately if it gets into the wrong hands."