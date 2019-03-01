 back to top
Food

Eat Soul Food And We'll Tell You What Country You Need To Visit ASAP

Honestly, I'm ready to eat everything on this menu.

Posted on
Jame Jackson
Jame Jackson
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. Alright, let's start with a meat:
    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fried chicken
    Fried chicken
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Fried fish
    Fried fish
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Seafood
    Via Getty Images
    Seafood
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    No meats because I'm tryna' go Beyoncé vegan

  2. I know y'all not getting just one. Pick another meat:
    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Ribs
    Ribs
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pig feet
    Pig feet
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Pork chops
    Via Getty Images
    Pork chops
    Via Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Idk, something else!

  3. Pick a side (JUST ONE, I'm watching you!):
    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Macaroni 'n' cheese
    Macaroni 'n' cheese
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sweet potatoes
    Sweet potatoes
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Potato salad
    Potato salad
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Mashed potatoes and gravy
    Via Getty Images
    Mashed potatoes and gravy
    Via Getty Images

  4. I lied, pick another side:
    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Stewed okra and tomatoes
    Stewed okra and tomatoes
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Black-eyed peas
    Black-eyed peas
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Cornbread stuffing
    Cornbread stuffing
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Biscuits and gravy
    Via Getty Images
    Biscuits and gravy
    Via Getty Images

  5. Pick a refreshing drank:
    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Something alcoholic
    Something alcoholic
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Lemonade
    Lemonade
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Sweet tea
    Sweet tea
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Water
    Via Getty Images
    Water
    Via Getty Images

  6. Most importantly, how do you want your collared greens?
    Getty Images
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Correct
    Incorrect
    Via Getty Images
    Via Getty Images
