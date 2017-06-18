Sections

TVAndMovies

Which Disney Channel School Should You Attend?

Get'cha head in the game, Wildcats!

Posted on
Jake Kaplan
Jake Kaplan
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. Disney Channel

  2. Disney Channel

  3. Disney Channel
    Pizza
    Via Avdeyukphotos/Getty Images
    Pizza
    PB & J
    Via Hayward Gaude/Getty Images
    PB & J
    Chicken Nuggets
    Via bhofack2/Getty Images
    Chicken Nuggets
    Tacos
    Via rez-art/Getty Images
    Tacos
    Salad
    Via fcafotodigital/Getty Images
    Salad
    Cheeseburger
    Via rez-art/Getty Images
    Cheeseburger

  4. Disney Channel

  5. Disney Channel
    Mickey Mouse
    Via Disney Channel
    Mickey Mouse
    Minnie Mouse
    Via Disney Channel
    Minnie Mouse
    Pluto
    Via Disney Channel
    Pluto
    Goofy
    Via Disney Channel
    Goofy
    Donald Duck
    Via Disney Channel
    Donald Duck
    Daisy Duck
    Via Disney Channel
    Daisy Duck

You got: East High

East High
Disney Channel
You got: George Washington Military Academy

Join Cadet Kelly at military school! Can u handle a rifle as well as she can?

George Washington Military Academy
Disney Channel
You got: Middleton High School

Hang out with Kim, Ron, and Rufus and grab nacos after school!

Middleton High School
Disney Channel
You got: WizTech

Join Justin, Alex, and Max in your training to be a Full Wizard. Would you win the Wizard Competition?

WizTech
Disney Channel
You got: Seven Seas High School

Set sail with Zack and Cody on the S.S. Tipton and get an education too!

Seven Seas High School Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney Channel
You got: Seaview High School

Learn the "Bone Dance" with Miley and Lilly. Maybe one day you'll figure out Hannah Montana's secret identity.

Seaview High School
Disney Channel
Connect With TVAndMovies