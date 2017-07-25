Sections

TVAndMovies

The Cast Of "Descendants 2" In The Movie Vs. In Real Life

"There's so many ways to be wicked."

Posted on
Jake Kaplan
Jake Kaplan
BuzzFeed Staff

Dove Cameron as Mal:

Disney, Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

China Anne McClain as Uma:

Disney, Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

Sofia Carson as Evie:

Disney, Jesse Grant

Cameron Boyce as Carlos:

Disney, Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images

Booboo Stewart as Jay:

Disney, Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Mitchell Hope as Ben:

Disney, Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

Thomas Doherty as Harry Hook:

Disney, Instagram / thomasadoherty

Dylan Playfair as Gil:

Disney, Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

Anna Cathcart as Dizzy Tremaine:

Disney

Brenna D'Amico as Jane:

Disney, Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

Melanie Paxson as Fairy Godmother:

Disney, Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

Jedidiah Goodacre as Chad Charming:

Disney, Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

Dianne Doan as Lonnie:

Disney, Afp Contributor / AFP / Getty Images

Zachary Gibson as Doug:

Disney, Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

CORRECTION

An earlier version of this post had Kristin Chenoweth as Maleficent. I just love her so much that I wanted her to be there.

