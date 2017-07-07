Are These Actual "Friends" Episode Titles Or Something I Made Up?

The one where you failed this test. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

The one where you did mediocre at best. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app

The one where you impressed me. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF NBC

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app. Get the app