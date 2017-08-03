Sections

TVAndMovies

The Most Magical Disney Quote Quiz Ever

I wished upon a star, and this quiz was born.

Posted on
Jake Kaplan
Jake Kaplan
BuzzFeed Staff

Hello princesses and princes. Below are some of the most magical quotes from some of the most enchanted Disney movies. Your goal is to guess which character said it!

  1. Getty
    Elsa
    Elsa
    Anna
    Anna
    Olaf
    Via Disney
    Olaf

  2. Getty
    Rafiki
    Rafiki
    Timon
    Timon
    Pumbaa
    Via Disney
    Pumbaa

  3. Getty
    Lilo
    Lilo
    Pleakley
    Pleakley
    David
    Via Disney
    David

  4. Getty
    Rex
    Rex
    Hamm
    Hamm
    Woody
    Via Disney
    Woody

  5. Getty
    Hercules
    Hercules
    Zeus
    Zeus
    Megara
    Via Disney
    Megara

  6. Getty
    Cogsworth
    Cogsworth
    Mrs. Potts
    Mrs. Potts
    Lumière
    Via Disney
    Lumière

  7. Getty
    Rapunzel
    Rapunzel
    Flynn Rider
    Flynn Rider
    Mother Gothel
    Via Disney
    Mother Gothel

  8. Getty
    Owl
    Owl
    Christopher Robin
    Christopher Robin
    Eeyore
    Via Disney
    Eeyore

  9. Getty
    Crush
    Crush
    Destiny
    Destiny
    Dory
    Via Disney
    Dory

  10. Getty
    Maui
    Maui
    Moana
    Moana
    Gramma Tala
    Via Disney
    Gramma Tala

  11. Getty
    Edna Mode
    Edna Mode
    Elastigirl
    Elastigirl
    Mr. Incredible
    Via Disney
    Mr. Incredible

  12. Getty
    Sully
    Sully
    Mike Wazowski
    Mike Wazowski
    Randall
    Via Disney
    Randall

  13. Getty
    Sergeant Calhoun
    Sergeant Calhoun
    Ralph
    Ralph
    Vanellope von Schweetz
    Via Disney
    Vanellope von Schweetz

  14. Getty
    Ursula
    Ursula
    Sebastian
    Sebastian
    Flounder
    Via Disney
    Flounder

  15. Getty
    Bambi
    Bambi
    Flower
    Flower
    Thumper
    Via Disney
    Thumper

  16. Getty
    Joy
    Joy
    Sadness
    Sadness
    Anger
    Via Disney
    Anger

The Most Magical Disney Quote Quiz Ever

Bippity boppity oops!
Bippity boppity oops! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney
Have a magical day!
Have a magical day! Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney
