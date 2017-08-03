The Most Magical Disney Quote Quiz Ever

Hello princesses and princes. Below are some of the most magical quotes from some of the most enchanted Disney movies. Your goal is to guess which character said it!
-
ElsaAnnaOlaf
-
RafikiTimonPumbaa
-
LiloPleakleyDavid
-
RexHammWoody
-
HerculesZeusMegara
-
CogsworthMrs. PottsLumière
-
RapunzelFlynn RiderMother Gothel
-
OwlChristopher RobinEeyore
-
CrushDestinyDory
-
MauiMoanaGramma Tala
-
Edna ModeElastigirlMr. Incredible
-
SullyMike WazowskiRandall
-
Sergeant CalhounRalphVanellope von Schweetz
-
UrsulaSebastianFlounder
-
BambiFlowerThumper
-
JoySadnessAnger