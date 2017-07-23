The New Trailer For "Thor: Ragnarok" Is Proof Cate Blanchett Is Insanely Fierce

At San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, a new trailer for Thor: Ragnarok was unveiled and it had everything...
Loki!
Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie!
Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster!
Chris Hemsworth's arms!
Chris Hemsworth shirtless!
And a talking Hulk!
Also, what was hinted at in the first trailer was officially confirmed in this one: Cate Blanchett is fucking FIERCE as Hela, the goddess of death.
So
Fucking
FIIIIIIEEEERRRRCCCEEEEE!
Thor: Ragnarok will be released on Nov. 3, 2017.
Jaimie Etkin is the entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Jaimie Etkin at jaimie.etkin@buzzfeed.com.
