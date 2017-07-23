Sections

TVAndMovies

The New Trailer For "Thor: Ragnarok" Is Proof Cate Blanchett Is Insanely Fierce

All hail Hela.

Posted on
Jaimie Etkin
Jaimie Etkin
BuzzFeed News Reporter

At San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, a new trailer for Thor: Ragnarok was unveiled and it had everything...

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Loki!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Marvel

Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Marvel

Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Marvel

Chris Hemsworth's arms!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Marvel

Chris Hemsworth shirtless!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Marvel

And a talking Hulk!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Marvel

Also, what was hinted at in the first trailer was officially confirmed in this one: Cate Blanchett is fucking FIERCE as Hela, the goddess of death.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Marvel

So

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Marvel

Fucking

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Marvel

FIIIIIIEEEERRRRCCCEEEEE!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Marvel

Thor: Ragnarok will be released on Nov. 3, 2017.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Marvel

Jaimie Etkin is the entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Jaimie Etkin at jaimie.etkin@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

