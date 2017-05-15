Sections

TVAndMovies

Take A Look At What's Coming To TV In The 2017–2018 Season

Presented in alphabetical order!

Posted on

By Jaimie Etkin (BuzzFeed News Reporter) Jarett Wieselman (BuzzFeed News Reporter) Kate Aurthur (BuzzFeed News Reporter) Marcus Jones (BuzzFeed News Reporter)

Alex, Inc.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Midseason on ABC.

The Brave

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Mondays at 10 p.m. on NBC.

The Crossing

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Midseason on ABC.

Deception

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Midseason on ABC.

For the People

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Midseason on ABC.

Ghosted

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Sundays at 8:30 p.m. on Fox.

The Gifted

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Mondays at 9 p.m. on Fox

The Good Doctor

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

The Gospel of Kevin

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Tuesdays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

The Mayor

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. on ABC.

LA to Vegas

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Midseason on Fox.

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Thursdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.

The Orville

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Fox.

The Resident

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Midseason on Fox.

Roseanne

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Midseason on ABC.

Splitting Up Together

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Midseason on ABC.

Ten Days in the Valley

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Sundays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Will & Grace

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Thursdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Note: In mid-May every year, the five television broadcast networks — NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, and The CW — present their new shows and upcoming schedules to advertisers at events called “the upfronts.” That’s why you see an onslaught of new programming in May, as well as the cancellation of current shows. This post will be continually updated as new trailers are released.

