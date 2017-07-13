Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

Here Are All The 2017 Emmy Nominees

It's a big day for SNL and Westworld, which lead with 22 nominations each!

Posted on
Jaimie Etkin
Jaimie Etkin
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call SaulThe CrownThe Handmaid’s TaleHouse of CardsStranger ThingsThis Is UsWestworld (pictured)
HBO

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld (pictured)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder (pictured)Claire Foy, The CrownElisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s TaleKeri Russell, The AmericansRobin Wright, House of CardsEvan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Nicole Wilder / ABC

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder (pictured)

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, The Is Us (pictured)Anthony Hopkins, WestworldBob Odenkirk, Better Call SaulMatthew Rhys, The AmericansLiev Schreiber, Ray DonovanKevin Spacey, House of CardsMilo Ventimiglia, The Is Us
Ron Batzdorff / NBC

Sterling K. Brown, The Is Us (pictured)

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, The Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New BlackMillie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (pictured)Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s TaleChrissy Metz, This Is UsThandie Newton, WestworldSamira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Netflix

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (pictured)

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (pictured)David Harbour, Stranger ThingsRon Cephas Jones, This Is UsMichael Kelly, House of CardsJohn Lithgow, The CrownMandy Patinkin, HomelandJeffrey Wright, Westworld
AMC

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (pictured)

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

John Lithgow, The Crown

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s TaleLaverne Cox, Orange is the New Black (pictured)Ann Dowd, The LeftoversShannon Purser, Stranger ThingsCicely Tyson, How to Get Away with MurderAlison Wright, The Americans
Jojo Whilden / Netflix

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black (pictured)

Ann Dowd, The Leftovers

Shannon Purser, Stranger Things

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Alison Wright, The Americans

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Hank Azaria, Ray DonovanBen Mendelsohn, BloodlineGerald McRaney, This Is UsDenis O'Hare, This Is UsBrian Tyree Henry, This Is UsBD Wong, Mr. Robot (pictured)
USA

Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Denis O'Hare, This Is Us

Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us

BD Wong, Mr. Robot (pictured)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta (pictured)Black-ishMaster of NoneModern FamilySilicon ValleyUnbreakable Kimmy SchmidtVeep
FX

Atlanta (pictured)

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better ThingsJane Fonda, Grace and FrankieAllison Janney, MomEllie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy SchmidtJulia Louis-Dreyfus, VeepTracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (pictured)
ABC

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (pictured)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ishAziz Ansari, Master of None (pictured)Zach Galifianakis, BasketsDonald Glover, AtlantaWilliam H. Macy, ShamelessJeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Netflix

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None (pictured)

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night LiveAnna Chlumsky, VeepKathryn Hahn, TransparentLeslie Jones, Saturday Night Live (pictured)Judith Light, TransparentKate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
NBC

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live (pictured)

Judith Light, Transparent

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Louie Anderson, BasketsAlec Baldwin, Saturday Night LiveTituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (pictured)Ty Burrell, Modern FamilyTony Hale, VeepMatt Walsh, Veep
Netflix

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (pictured)

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker, GirlsAngela Bassett, Master of NoneCarrie Fisher, Catastrophe (pictured)Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night LiveWanda Sykes, Black-ishKristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Amazon

Becky Ann Baker, Girls

Angela Bassett, Master of None

Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe (pictured)

Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live

Wanda Sykes, Black-ish

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Riz Ahmed, GirlsDave Chappelle, Saturday Night LiveTom Hanks, Saturday Night LiveHugh Laurie, VeepLin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live (pictured)Matthew Rhys, Girls
NBC

Riz Ahmed, Girls

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live

Hugh Laurie, Veep

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live (pictured)

Matthew Rhys, Girls

Outstanding Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

Outstanding Made-for-TV Movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard of Lies

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan

Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Real Time With Bill Maher

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Alec Baldwin, Match Game

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway

Gordon Ramsey, MasterChef Junior

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Billy on the Street

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Click here for a full list of 2017 Emmy nominees! The 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony will be on Sept. 17 and will be hosted by Stephen Colbert.

This post is being updated.

CORRECTION

This post has been corrected to accurately state that Samira Wiley's Emmy nomination was for The Handmaid's Tale. It's also been corrected to include that Black-ish's Tracee Ellis Ross was nominated for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category, not Issa Rae for Insecure

Jaimie Etkin is the entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Jaimie Etkin at jaimie.etkin@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies