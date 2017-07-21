Just A Bunch Of Celebrity Photo Booth Shots From Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con 2017 is in full effect, and in between professional shoots at BuzzFeed News' suite, celebrities stepped into a prop-filled photo booth where they were left to their own devices. These are their photos. *Doink doink*
What Would Diplo Do star James Van Der Beek
iZombie stars Rose McIver and Aly Michalka
iZombie stars Rahul Kohli and Robert Buckley
Shadowhunters stars Katherine McNamara and Isaiah Mustafa
Shadowhunters star Harry Shum, Jr.
Shadowhunters stars McNamara, Emeraude Toubia, and Matthew Daddario
Shadowhunters stars Toubia and Alberto Rosende
Shadowhunters stars Shum, Jr., McNamara, and Dominic Sherwood
Legion stars Rachel Keller, Dan Stevens, and Aubrey Plaza
The Exorcist stars Brianna Hildebrand and John Cho
The Exorcist stars Ben Daniels, Alfonso Herrera, and Kurt Egyiawan
Colony star Josh Holloway
Colony star Sarah Wayne Callies
Colony star Tory Kittles
Colony star Peter Jacobson
Stan Against Evil stars John C. McGinley and Janet Varney
