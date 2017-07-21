Sections

TVAndMovies

Just A Bunch Of Celebrity Photo Booth Shots From Comic-Con

Excellent use of the bubble gun, Dan Stevens.

Posted on
Jaimie Etkin
Jaimie Etkin
BuzzFeed News Reporter

San Diego Comic-Con 2017 is in full effect, and in between professional shoots at BuzzFeed News' suite, celebrities stepped into a prop-filled photo booth where they were left to their own devices. These are their photos. *Doink doink*

What Would Diplo Do star James Van Der Beek

BuzzFeedEntmnt @BuzzFeedEnt

iZombie stars Rose McIver and Aly Michalka

BuzzFeedEntmnt @BuzzFeedEnt

iZombie stars Rahul Kohli and Robert Buckley

Jarett Wieselman @JarettSays

Shadowhunters stars Katherine McNamara and Isaiah Mustafa

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

Shadowhunters star Harry Shum, Jr.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

Shadowhunters stars McNamara, Emeraude Toubia, and Matthew Daddario

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

Shadowhunters stars Toubia and Alberto Rosende

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

Shadowhunters stars Shum, Jr., McNamara, and Dominic Sherwood

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

Legion stars Rachel Keller, Dan Stevens, and Aubrey Plaza

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

The Exorcist stars Brianna Hildebrand and John Cho

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

The Exorcist stars Ben Daniels, Alfonso Herrera, and Kurt Egyiawan

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

Colony star Josh Holloway

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

Colony star Sarah Wayne Callies

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

Colony star Tory Kittles

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

Colony star Peter Jacobson

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

Stan Against Evil stars John C. McGinley and Janet Varney

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
The Bosco / Via BuzzFeed News

This post will be updated daily, so check back for more!

Jaimie Etkin is the entertainment editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.

Contact Jaimie Etkin at jaimie.etkin@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

