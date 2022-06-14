Skip To Content
25 Tweets About Dating That Gay Twitter Has Blessed Us With

It's brutal out there, but these tweets help a little!

Dating is tough, but let's be honest, Gay Dating™️ is even harder. Luckily, these tweets are here to prove that you're not alone out there! Check out these 25 hilarious gay tweets about dating, and give these folks a follow (it's Pride Month after all)!

1.

Justin Randall @imjustinrandall

I want a boyfriend but I don’t want to use apps, go on dates, or meet anyone new

Twitter: @imjustinrandall Netflix / Via Twitter: @imjustinrandall

2.

Rose Dommu @rosedommu

Not to post grindr screenshots but this man just inexplicably sent me an image from pirates of the caribbean sandwiched between 4 dick pics…husband material

Twitter: @rosedommu Walt Disney Pictures

3.

Jason D. Myles @JasonDMyles

Yesterday when I met someone I shook their hand and said, “Jason Myles. Gay and single. Tell your friends.” And I think I’m gonna keep doing it.

Twitter: @JasonDMyles / Via Twitter: @JasonDMyles

4.

Joel Kim Booster @ihatejoelkim

My boyfriend can fuck whoever he wants but if he watches one of our shows with someone else it’s fucking over.

Twitter: @ihatejoelkim / Via Twitter: @ihatejoelkim

5.

Comrade Cutie ☭🚩🧂 @TrotGirlSummer

The best part about gay dating is that gay girls absolutely 100% want to hear how your cat is doing

Twitter: @TrotGirlSummer / Via Twitter: @TrotGirlSummer

6.

Jason June says get OUT OF THE BLUE 🧜‍♂️🌈 @HeyJasonJune

Pride marketing has gone off the rails

Twitter: @HeyJasonJune / Via Twitter: @HeyJasonJune

7.

caleb hearon @calebsaysthings

imagine coming home from a long day at work and your podcaster boyfriend is on the couch tweeting about being the most famous person from his high school. no dinner on the table or anything.

Twitter: @calebsaysthings / Via Twitter: @calebsaysthings

8.

PlasticMan @Almondrobopanda

Gay Twitter

Twitter: @Almondrobopanda / Via Twitter: @Almondrobopanda

9.

Ms. Grace Kuhlenschmidt @GKuhlenschmidt

twins who met on bumble

Twitter: @GKuhlenschmidt / Via Twitter: @GKuhlenschmidt

10.

caleb hearon @calebsaysthings

i know a guy in seersucker shorts isn’t talking big to me. i will sink your dads boat, bitch.

Twitter: @calebsaysthings / Via Twitter: @calebsaysthings

11.

@heyjaeee

A visual of 5’2 tops &amp; 6’1 bottoms

Twitter: @heyjaeee VH1 / World Of Wonder / Via Twitter: @heyjaeee

12.

tinybaby @tinybaby

the other day i was watching family feud and the question was "something men love doing together" and they got 4/5 that were like playing poker or drinking or whatever and they couldn't get the last one and so they reveal it and the sign flips over and it says "GAY LOVEMAKING"

Twitter: @tinybaby / Via Twitter: @tinybaby

13.

Justin Randall @imjustinrandall

Worst part of the gay experience is waking up and seeing new messages from the Grindr conversations you were having the night before when you were a different person

Twitter: @imjustinrandall / Via Twitter: @imjustinrandall

14.

témo $ @temosir

nobody: gays dating the same local gays:

Twitter: @temosir / Via Twitter: @temosir

15.

Jeff Kasanoff @JeffKasanoff

Gay culture is guys mysteriously having tons of exes but never actually dating anyone

Twitter: @JeffKasanoff / Via Twitter: @JeffKasanoff

16.

j 𖤐 @PXPIBONES

😭

Twitter: @PXPIBONES / Via Twitter: @PXPIBONES

17.

JP @jpbrammer

a straight guy recently told me that flirting on Instagram must be so much easier for gay guys and I immediately thought about how my crush replied "go off mom!" to my story last month

Twitter: @jpbrammer / Via Twitter: @jpbrammer

18.

caleb hearon @calebsaysthings

gay people will fr just have sex with somebody of the same gender 😂

Twitter: @calebsaysthings / Via Twitter: @calebsaysthings

19.

james lohan @james_lohan

tina fey is me on grindr

Twitter: @james_lohan NBCUniversal / Via Twitter: @james_lohan

20.

bj @james_billvill

Do gays break up and start dating people the next day? Is that their job?

Twitter: @james_billvill / Via Twitter: @_lesleyallan

21.

joe gooding @joedujour

Gays: So are you dating [insert friend’s name]? Me: No, we’re just friends. Gays: Great, cause I’m going to ask them out. Me:

Twitter: @joedujour Bravo / Via Twitter: @joedujour

22.

𝗹𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗸 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗻 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝘁 ✨ @zachias_

Gay culture is getting rejected bc they're "not ready for a relationship" then seeing their relationship status change a week later

Twitter: @zachias_ / Via Twitter: @zachias_

23.

Brenna @brennasaid

reminded of the time I went on a date with a girl to an aquarium and the tour guide pulled us aside at the end and quietly informed us that they had gay penguins

Twitter: @brennasaid / Via Twitter: @brennasaid

24.

Jo @Aeriolo

Living in a small town and being gay is so hard like i have the choice of 3 girls like guess i'll just date myself ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Twitter: @Aeriolo / Via Twitter: @Aeriolo

25.

John @johnnywizzz3

A Yelp review!! WOW!

Twitter: @johnnywizzz3 / Via Twitter: @johnnywizzz3

If you're looking for more ways to laugh about the gay dating experience, you should definitely check out My Fake Boyfriend, the new queer romantic comedy from BuzzFeed Studios, arriving on Prime Video in the US on June 17! Check out the official trailer below.

BuzzFeed Studios / Lionsgate / Via youtube.com

Not in the US? My Fake Boyfriend is coming to Prime Video in Latin America, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, UK, Canada on June 10, and all other territories with Prime Video on June 24. Sign up for Prime Video now so you're ready to watch!

