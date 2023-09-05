    16 Back-To-School Memories That Will Cause Severe Flashbacks And Make Canadian Millennials Feel Ancient

    If you don’t remember these, prepare to have some memories unlocked.

    1. Waiting for your milk to MOO!

    Carton of 1% chocolate milk
    These mythic Canadian cartons of milk would supposedly “MOO” for prizes up to thousands of dollars. Whether anyone actually heard a moo is up for debate. 


    2. Pretending to DJ on the holographic agendas they would hand out on the first day of school.

    Ring-binded agenda with holographic hardcover exterior.
    They were never opened or used otherwise. That is, unless your teacher was a menace and made your parents sign off on it every night. 


    3. Participating in the annual Terry Fox Run in September.

    They said summer’s over— time to RUN and CURE CANCER, kiddos. 


    4. Standing for the acappella Canadian national anthem on Fridays (to get a little funky with it).

    Nothing says TGIF like “Bumbumbumbum - doo do doo!”

    5. Labelling and colouring the map of Canada every single year in geography class.

    Empty outline of the map of Canada
    10 provinces, 3 territories, 13 provincial capitals, 1 national capital. And don't you DARE forget the legend. 


    6. Speaking of colouring, drawing with Laurentian pencil crayons was a peak Canadian experience.

    Laurentian > Crayola = Canadian pride.

    7. Becoming bilingual with the help of a talking pineapple in Téléfrançais!

    If you weren’t from Quebec or French Immersion, you might remember the Téléfrançais! "ananas" (pineapple) that hosted this fever dream of a show. 


    8. Or getting French help from DR. & MRS. VANDERTRAMP.

    Poster of &quot;Les verses conjugués avec &#x27;être&#x27;&quot;
    In order to conjugate the verb “to be” in French, I guarantee you had to turn to this iconically heteronormative couple. 

    9. Learning what jealousy meant when a classmate pulled out a "Lunchables" for lunch.

    Several boxes of &quot;Lunchables&quot; Cracker Snackers on a grocery store shelf
    When you saw a kid in your class making one of these raw pizzas in their bare hands for lunch… that'll stick with you. 

    10. Putting on your “indoor shoes” to come back in from recess between the months of November to March.

    3 pairs of winter boots lined up against a wall
    The dripping wet, snowy boots would get lined up so politely outside the classroom. So Canadian.  


    11. Storing your work in a Duo-tang. Not a binder, not quite a book… but a mysterious, inconvenient third thing.

    Duo-tang is a completely made up Canadian word, obviously.

    12. Shopping at the The Scholastic Book Fair for "books".

    Tables and shelves full of books for sale; set up in a library.
    It was supposed to promote reading but the bookmarks and the erasers were the real stars of the show, iykyk. 

    13. Cracking open the Nelson mathematics textbook for that year.

    They tried so hard to make these books cute and colourful but not even an adorable otter or a family of polar bears made these less dreadful.

    14. Having weekly music class AKA playing “Hot Cross Buns” on the recorder

    And the remix for the later grades was, of course, “Three Blind Mice.”

    15. Spending a day with Bonhomme Carnaval: the snow man who came to school once a year to celebrate winter.

    Hoda and Jenna visited Quebec City for the Winter Carnival and Hoda left with... Bonhomme's number? Love *is* love! #quebec #quebeccity #bonhomme #bonhommecarnaval #carnaval #todayshow #chateaufrontenac #hodaandjenna @TODAY with Hoda & Jenna

    Bonhomme reminded us to appreciate the fact that we spent only three recesses a day outside in the freezing cold by hosting a festival that required us to spend ALL DAY outside in the freezing cold.

    16. Enjoying nature's sugar rush from a DIY maple syrup snow-popsicle!

    Even if your school never afforded the luxury of going on a "maple syrup field trip," maple syrup was a central figure in the Canadian elementary school education system. I've spent a lot of time thinking about it, clearly:

    Canadians let me hear you make some noise !!!!! #canada #toronto

    Has anything unlocked for you? Did you know anyone who's milk actually moo'd? Did YOUR milk moo?! Please let us know in the comments.