Swifties Can't Believe Taylor Might Be Ending "The Eras Tour" In THIS Canadian City – Here Are All The Best Reactions From Her Canadian Fans

Step 1) Register for Verified Fan Presale on Ticketmaster. Step 2) Look at flights to Vancouver.
Everyone and their mothers messaging us: “im sure you’ve already heard but taylor is coming to Vancouver”— bernice 🫶 NYC!🗽 (@rainstormsswift) November 2, 2023
Me: pic.twitter.com/gUKWQRxho0
swifties be like "im broke" then all of a sudden its "you have registered for presale"— yising (@yisingkao) November 2, 2023
swifties running to verified fan registration #TSTheErasTour ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HcSAPTOwqe— sara𓆚 eras ‘24 (@mirrorswifft) November 2, 2023
We are all currently in our screaming era because she added more dates. #TSTheErasTour @taylornation13— Hannah (@folkevermore_15) November 2, 2023
Taylor Swift announced two more shows in Canada and here I am dragging myself back to Ticketmaster again. pic.twitter.com/xI23Gm7zhd— Katherine Alexander (@ImKatherineAlex) November 2, 2023
vancouver in december ijbol theres gonna be taylor swift parkas sold on store dot taylorswift dot com pic.twitter.com/K1sQFBotNg— emma (@virtueswift) November 2, 2023
canada in the dead of winter. taylor swift has led me to places i wouldn’t even go with a gun. pic.twitter.com/KYMqLiDC7h— mirrorball 🪩 (@penthouseheart) November 2, 2023
Me rolling up to the Eras Tour in December!! #TSTheErasTour 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/zxDEKZmCSw— sarah!! (@sarahbradIey) November 2, 2023
Wish us Vancouver Swifties a lot of luck, we haven't seen you here since The 1989 World Tour, so its literally been a LONG TIME COMING— ۟ (@erastourticks) November 2, 2023
A great day to be someone who lives in Vancouver. It's me. I live in Vancouver. https://t.co/xsXD6djbY6— Sarah Kucharski (@tswiftstyle) November 2, 2023
Taylor doing these shows in VANCOUVER DURING WINTER SO CLOSE TO HER BDAY?! Christmas tree farm surprise song PLEASE— melanie (@cowboylikemelly) November 2, 2023
TAYLOR SWIFT COMING BACK TO VANCOUVER,— ۟ (@erastourticks) November 2, 2023
I HAVE WAITED HALF MY LIFE FOR THIS
there is literally no way in hell she is closing in vancouver. if she does it will be the most boring show youve ever been to. save yourself the stress.— brianna / nyc (@fragileflame13) November 2, 2023
vancouver…she’s moving further west…she’s gonna end the tour in LA pic.twitter.com/IU5mPLCfhz— paris rae (@parisrae13) November 2, 2023
rip to all the eras tour closing night chasers pic.twitter.com/yrUtEgX5T0— jude⸆⸉ 💌 (@1989_vinyl) November 2, 2023
From a Canadian to American: Don’t come to Toronto for the Era’s Tour!!!!! Snow. Polar Bears. No roofs. It’s not worth it girl, don’t do it. #taylorswift #taylorswifttok #erastour #toronto #erastourtaylorswift #erastourtoronto♬ Stop That Train! - The Fly Guy Five