Calling All PSL Fans, We Taste-Tested These Pumpkin Spice Beers And Now Wanna Know If You'd Try Them Too

Fall is in full effect and that means only one thing – the reigning queen of fall is taking back her throne. That's right, it's Pumpkin Spice Season.
Now I know what you're thinking: WHY ISN'T IT SOCIALLY ACCEPTABLE TO DRINK MORE THAN 1-2 PUMPKIN SPICE LATTES A DAY?
If you're like me and want that sweet, sweet spice all hours of your autumn, it's time to embrace PUMPKIN. SPICE. BEER.
BuzzFeed taste-tested 5 different pumpkin beers that are available right now in Canada and... let's just say, the word "interesting" was thrown around a lot. Tell us if you would crack a cold one of these pumpkin-flavoured beverages at your next fall event:
1. Would you try Flying Monkeys Theatre of Madness Pumpkin Lager?
This one received a 5/10 from us because the pumpkin flavour was... lacking. If you like beer WITHOUT pumpkin, this one will probably speak to you.
2. How about the Great Lakes Brewery Pumpkin Ale?
This beer claims to be "lightly spicy, with earthy pumpkin notes" but truthfully, it got a 10/10 from my friend Bella only because the can glows in the dark.
3. Now, Double Trouble Brewing Co. did something absolutely cuckoo... the Pecan Porter.
According to Double Trouble Brewing Co., this beer is "dark, complex and flavourful" with "flavours of coffee, burnt sugar and chocolate milk." And they're not wrong – it earned an 8/10 from us simply because it tasted like dessert.
4. Okay, you're at the bonfire or the corn maze or whatever it is we do in October and you're presented with a Lake of Bays Brewing Co. Pumpkin Ale – are you taking it?
Locally produced, this beer is fall-inspired from inside to outside! From its amber-orange colour in the glass to its beautiful orange packaging, it was definitely giving pumpkin.... But dare I say, I am still interested in the beer?
5. If you're getting a bit overwhelmed by pumpkin, would you opt for the Society of Beer Drinking Ladies' Ginger Snap Cookie Golden Ale?
This beer claims to be "perfectly balanced for Autumn" annnnd WE AGREE! It received one of the highest ratings from us with an 8/10 because it was somehow refreshing after all those dark malted drinks.