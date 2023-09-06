Legendary Canadian Bangers That Never Made It Out Of Canada

Music·Posted on Sep. 6, 2023Legendary Canadian Bangers That Never Made It Out Of CanadaAre these songs seared deep into your Canadian brain too?by Ivana PelozaBuzzFeed ContributorFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink In honour of Canadian pop princess, Nelly Furtado, making her own renaissance in summer 2023, we’re taking a trip down memory lane to appreciate some Canadian classics which should have been WAY bigger outside of Canada. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Giphy 1. Turn Off the Light (2001) - Nelly Furtado Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF DreamWorks/Giphy Starting with justice for “Turn Off the Light" which never achieved international renown quite like its iconic predecessor single, “I’m Like a Bird” or its successors from her sophomore album, Loose. 2. Ordinary Day (1997) - Great Big Sea Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF WEA / Via youtube.com Canadians go hard for this historic Newfoundland folk/pop group. It never surpassed number 3 on the Canadian charts, but it is nevertheless a Canadian classic — just ask my Dad! 3. Days Like That (2001) - Sugar Jones Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Universal Music / Via youtube.com Before Canadian Idol, and even before American Idol— there was Popstars Canada. The show premiered in January 2001 and by the time its finale aired, Sugar Jones was born. 4. Dangerous (2008) - Kardinal Offishall ft. Akon Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Kon Live/Geffen / Via youtube.com "Dangerous" won Single of the Year at the 2009 Juno Awards. Any other Gen Z's remember going absolutely feral for this song at the school dance? 5. Ghost (2010) - Fefe Dobson Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Island / Via youtube.com Oh, Fefe Dobson? You don’t know her? I’m holding up an “L” for loser, towards YOU! Her first single, “Ghost” introduced Fefe to the Canadian world stage (i.e. Western Fair Grounds in London, Ontario where I saw her perform thrice) and — mark my words — NEVER will we forget her. 6. Faded (1999) - soulDecision Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF MCA / Via youtube.com The turn of the century? More like the reign of Vancouver pop band soulDecision! Their debut single "Faded", hit number one instantly in Canada and peaked at number 22 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US. 7. Operator (A Girl Like Me) (2009) - Shiloh Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Universal Music / Via youtube.com You can’t even listen to this song on Spotify anymore but Shiloh’s debut single was a certified smash back in 2010. If you watched Family Channel, you’ll surely remember them playing it between every single episode. 8. Get Down (2000) - b4-4 Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Columbia / Via youtube.com Another Canadian BBB ("boy band bop") to ease us into the turn of the literal century was "Get Down." Iconic frosted-tip, beach boy culture. 9. Drive My Soul (2008) - Lights Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Underground / Via youtube.com The debut single by Timmins-born Canadian singer-songwriter Lights was giving intergalactic fantasy. On Canadian soil, it rose to number 18 on the Billboard Canadian Hot 100. Not bad! 10. Summer Girl (2009) - Stereos Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Universal Music Canada / Via youtube.com If you were alive during the summer of 2009 in our precious nation, I KNOW you remember “Summer Girl” by Stereos. It was impossible to escape — and rightfully so. Because it was GOOD. 11. Bungalow (2014) - Scott Helman Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Warner Music Canada / Via youtube.com The alleged bungalow that Scott Helman was singing about in 2014 earned him a gold-certification and nomination for Best Pop Video at the 2015 MMVAs... as well as a permanent spot in my subconscious. 12. All To Myself (2009) - Marianas Trench Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF 604 / Via youtube.com Since Hedley’s necessary fall from grace, Marianas Trench takes over definitively as Canada’s premiere pop rock band from the aughts. 13. When the Night Feels My Song (2004) - Bedouin Soundclash Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Pirate's Blend / Via youtube.com You might remember the music video for "When the Night Feels My Song", which featured various shots of Toronto nightlife and reached number one on MuchMusic’s Countdown in 2005. Alternatively, you might remember how it played nearly every morning before the morning bell on your school’s speakers. 14. Crabbuckit (2004) - k-os Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Astralwerks / Via youtube.com Another school speaker classic, “Crabbuckit” won the Juno Award for Single of the Year at the Juno Awards in 2005. It was the first hip hop song ever to win the Juno in that category. 15. Shiver (2010) - Shawn Desman Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Sony BMG / Via youtube.com The original Portuguese-Canadian king named Shawn was actually Shawn Desman — not Shawn Mendes. 16. Billy S. (2003) - Skye Sweetnam Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Capitol / Via youtube.com Canada’s rock and metal princess, Skye Sweetnam rocked the Canadian music scene with her debut single “Billy S.” Skye Alexandra Sweetnam, you will always be famous (to me)! 17. Wavin’ Flag (2009) - K’naan Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF A&M Octone / Via youtube.com In 2010, a charity single of “Wavin’ Flag” was released to benefit relief following the Haiti earthquake. The rendition featured a supergroup of Canadian artists, credited as “Young Artists for Haiti,” including Drake, Justin Bieber, Avril Lavigne and Nelly Furtado. It was literally Canada’s “We Are the World.” Which of these do you remember? Which have escaped my subconscious? Let me know down below!