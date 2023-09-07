    17 Of The Funniest Tweets About Mercury Retrograde That Will Confirm The Chaos You've Been Feeling

    It might not destroy your life, but it is absolutely going to annoy tf out of you.

    Ivana Peloza
    by Ivana Peloza

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Mercury Retrograde in Virgo officially began on August 23rd and will continue to challenge us until September 15th. And ON TOP OF THAT, Venus Retrograde just ended on September 3rd.

    Giphy / Via giphy.com

    So let's just say... if you've been noticing the double-whammy effects of the planets, you're not the only one:

    1.

    Twitter: @ninaservingcunt

    2.

    Twitter: @ianisuglyyy

    3.

    Twitter: @reckedmaserati

    4.

    Twitter: @clickholebot

    5.

    Twitter: @Starbucks

    6.

    Twitter: @messiaeh

    7.

    Twitter: @astr0l0gyjunkie

    8.

    Twitter: @venividivacey

    9.

    Twitter: @canadaslady2

    10.

    Twitter: @_heloastro_

    11.

    Twitter: @pingley

    12.

    Twitter: @stanzipotenza

    13.

    Twitter: @capricornshorns

    14.

    Twitter: @moonluvr_69

    15.

    Twitter: @_adkinsmaria

    16.

    Twitter: @ashlynanarchy

    17.

    Twitter: @nataliethehero

    See, even Beyoncé— notorious perfectionist and Virgo queen, can fall victim to miscommunication under Mercury Retrograde. But there's only nine more days left. We can do it...

    Giphy

    How are you holding up during this intense astrological time? Let us know in the comments!