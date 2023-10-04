Canadians Who've Moved Abroad Are Revealing The Things They Took For Granted – Here Are The 15 Most Common Reasons They Want To Come Back To Canada

5. "I lived in Japan and China. I missed the freedom of expression."

"People here complain about not having rights or freedoms but wave ‘F**k Trudeau’ flags. That wouldn’t fly in a lot of countries, so as much as I may not agree with their arrogance, it’s nice that we have that freedom to express ourselves no matter the conditions."



—u/JustIncredible240



"Freedom - easily. I'm originally from Egypt which is actually an authoritarian dictatorship with little to no freedom of expression."

—u/MO2004

