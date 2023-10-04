    Canadians Who've Moved Abroad Are Revealing The Things They Took For Granted – Here Are The 15 Most Common Reasons They Want To Come Back To Canada

    "Some have come close, but none match the sheer variety, quality, and decadence of Canadian breakfast."

    Ivana Peloza
    Here are some things you might think when you hear someone say "Canada": Cold, Drake, moose, healthcare, Nelly Furtado, polar bear, Justin Bieber, "sorry", hot Prime Minister, maple syrup, big mountain.

    Okay c'mon, I know I got you there, on AT LEAST like, one of those.... 🤭

    BUT, if you've ever wondered what Canada and the culture here is really like, u/Vagabond_Tea has got you covered with this question: "For those that lived abroad, what do you prefer about living in Canada?

    "Other than family and familiarity and stuff like that," they elaborate. "Anything specific about Canada you prefer? And where did you live abroad?"

    1. "Healthcare was a big one. I was in Ireland. A friend of mine had a kidney stone a few years back and the whole shenanigans took him about 3 months to have resolved. It blew my mind."

    "I had a kidney stone a couple weeks ago, and while yeah, I spent about 10 hours in the ER, I also had multiple scans, saw multiple doctors, got a diagnosis, treatment and follow-ups booked. Just such a stark contrast now that I'm back."

    u/PurrPrinThom

    2. "I live in the US now and I hated the shoes in the house. I actually made a custom sign that friends can read when they enter my condo: 'Welcome to Canada. Taking our shoes off inside is part of our heritage. Sorry for the inconvenience.'"

    "Problem fixed."

    — u/tearsaresweat

    3. "Convenience was something else I missed, especially around food and other products. As much as it is nice having smaller local shops for things, it can also be frustrating having to go to four or five shops to try and find one item."

    u/PurrPrinThom

    4. "We have incredible biodiversity and so many different majestic places to explore, Canada is a nature lover’s paradise."

    u/Checkmate331

    5. "I lived in Japan and China. I missed the freedom of expression."

    "People here complain about not having rights or freedoms but wave ‘F**k Trudeau’ flags. That wouldn’t fly in a lot of countries, so as much as I may not agree with their arrogance, it’s nice that we have that freedom to express ourselves no matter the conditions."

    u/JustIncredible240

    "Freedom - easily. I'm originally from Egypt which is actually an authoritarian dictatorship with little to no freedom of expression."

    u/MO2004

    6. "I currently live in Detroit. In Canada, I kinda took the safety for granted."

    u/lowprofile28

    "Lived in the US, Norway, and Mexico. I was in Banff over the weekend. Went for a walk to downtown at 9 PM Sunday night. Had no concern whatsoever about my personal safety."

    u/writethemoon

    7. "I've lived in several countries in Europe, the US, and South America. What Canada does really well is blend all kinds of people and ethnicities into its own cultural identity. Lots of places may be tolerant of other cultures, but Canada is one of very few places that actually makes multiculturalism a central part of their own identity. People can be themselves in Canada for the most part."

    u/YYC-RJ

    8. "I lived in the Caribbean. The change of season gives the whole year something to look forward to aside from Christmas and New Years. The change of seasons allow for a change of scenery and even sports such as skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, ice fishing, etc. during winter."

    u/StayH2O

    "For people who enjoy outdoors, Canada has so many options and every single place looks different in 4 seasons."

    u/No_Soup_1180

    9. "Firstly, I've never been anywhere that does breakfast as well as the Dominion of Canada. Some have come close, but none match the sheer variety, quality, and decadence of Canadian breakfast options."

    u/Nawara_Ven

    10. "I live in England. What I miss most is how spacious everything feels in Canada - wide roads, big parks, etc. And how new and clean everything feels in Canadian cities. England’s historical buildings and homes are picturesque and charming but it doesn’t feel as clean."

    u/popinthepraries

    11. "Surface level friendliness. As a Canadian abroad, it can be difficult to get used to not greeting everyone, or saying hi/sparking up a conversation with strangers.

    "I'm very introverted but I have a Canadian tendency to try and be polite, and it's noticeably different being outside of Canada but being used to Canadian 'polite-ness'. Hard to explain."

    ——u/WildboundCollective

    "The people are genuinely friendly here, even if it is only surface level. A smile from a stranger can brighten your day."

    u/Checkmate331

    12. "Food: Great diverse food options - be it in grocery stores, supermarkets or restaurants. Amazing food options and quality."

    "I have found many Indian dishes that are wayyy better than they would be in India."

    u/No_Soup_1180

    13. "I lived in the US and India. Canada has so so many free events going on all the time. I have never lived in places where I could see so much variety of free events like concerts, movie nights, comedy shows, art shows, cultural festivals, etc."

    "There is so much going on all the time. Canadian cities and towns are super happening and I have seen free events even in small towns which are amazingly well organized."

    u/No_Soup_1180

    14. "Canada's stance on smoking (cigarettes) is excellent. As a non-smoker in Canada I hardly ever have to smell or breathe in toxic smoke, but in a few European countries and Asian countries I've had to deal with smokers all the time."

    u/WildboundCollective

    "I like what you said about smoking. I recently moved to Finland I was really shocked every restaurant or bar has a smoking area. And it’s completely normal for young people or anyone for that matter to smoke. I thought smoking was seen as a bad thing everywhere in the world."

    u/spacefish420

    15. "The drive thrus made me chuckle. My brother in law is from England and he thinks drive thru ATMs are ridiculous lol."

    u/Turbo1518

    "They are absolutely ridiculous. But very convenient!"

    u/WildboundCollective

    For other Canadians, did these ring as true for you as they did for me? And for non-Canadians, don't you love our big, mysterious country!?

