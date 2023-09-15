    This Canadian City Gave Blue Ivy The Biggest Applause On The Renaissance Tour Yet— And It Totally Warmed My Heart

    "Blue Ivy continues world domination on her client’s tour."

    Ivana Peloza
    by Ivana Peloza

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    If you don’t know, listen UP QUICK: Blue Ivy Carter, the 11-year-old dance prodigy has been performing alongside her (literal) mother, the LIVING LEGEND— Beyoncé Knowles Carter on the Renaissance World Tour.

    Jonathan Low / Via youtube.com

    Blue Ivy typically joins Bey during the dance breakdown of "My Power" and "Black Parade" to LEAD the choreo for that section. Mind YOU, SHE. IS. ELEVEN. !!!!

    This past week, the Renaissance World Tour made its way to BC Place in Vancouver, marking Blue's first Canadian performance since her stadium debut on May 26th in Paris.

    Blue Ivy Carter poses backstage at the Renaissance World Tour in Vancouver BC.
    Beyoncé / Via instagram.com

    Trust me, this is a sensitive topic for anyone was at the Rogers Centre in Toronto on July 8th or 9th where Blue Ivy was notably ABSENT from both shows. Like, I was obviously heartbroken. But then I have to remind myself of the words of my girlfriend: "Let the 11-year-old have a day off." 

    Even though Blue is no stranger to HUGE applause, the mother-daughter duo were overwhelmed by our "Canadian spirit" at the Monday, September 11th Vancouver tour date.

    Jonathan Low / Via youtube.com

    The way Bey is looking at her is also the exact same way I look at my phone screen when a TikTok of Blue performing pops up. Every single time.

    This TikToker caught a video of Blue Ivy GASPING in surprise as she takes out her ear pieces and hears the full intensity of the applause. Bey looks on proudly as Blue receives her standing ovation. 🥹

    @zoloft_baddie / Via tiktok.com
    Blue was probably like, I knew you guys were friendly and all but I didn't know you went this hard!!!

    A fan who was also in attendance took to the comments to say that the TikTok couldn't even do the moment justice:

    Screenshot of a TikTok comment reads: &quot;Y&#x27;all just HAD to be there, it was so loud during this moment you can&#x27;t even tell by the video, so happy for her.&quot;
    @zoloft_baddie / Via tiktok.com

    YEAH, I WISH I WAS THERE!!!! 

    This comment really sums it up:

    Screenshot of comment reads: &quot;I was yelling as if it was my own child.&quot;
    @zoloft_baddie / Via tiktok.com

    Even though we are nothing but fans to Blue, she is all of our niece. 

    But the only person who's a bigger fan of Blue Ivy than all of us? Beyoncé herself, of course. And it sends me to INSTANT water works, just like this commenter:

    Screenshot of a comment reads: &quot;Her mamma just watching so proudly gets me every time.&quot;
    @zoloft_baddie / Via tiktok.com

    I'm sure if Beyoncé could, she'd be screaming her lungs out on stage with the rest of us. 

    Even Jay-Z came out to support his girls! So, thank you Vancouver for showing the Carters just how nice Canadians are and for screaming your lungs out for those of us who didn't get the chance at the Toronto show. 🫶

    @jeromenct

    Spent the night with the Carters. Even saw Rumi in the audience at one point 🥺 #vancouver #renaissanceworldtour #renaissance #beyonce #blueivy #jayz #beyonceconcert

    ♬ Silence 2 Minutes - Silence for Meditation
    This is actually another good reference for how I look when I'm scrolling through "blue ivy renaissance tour" on TikTok and Twitter.

