Episode 17: The Postal Survey We Had To Have

"Even if the 'yes' people, after a month or so, they realise we better get behind this, Abbott is going to be 100 yards ahead of you."

Is It On?
BuzzFeed Staff

In the first episode for season two, Alice and Mark get the lowdown on what’s happening with the same-sex marriage postal survey (plebiscite) from the minister in charge, Mathias Cormann.

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

Lane chats to Liberal MP Andrew Laming, who holds a postal vote in his electorate each year.

Also - Australian Financial Review journo Phil Coorey serves a warning from the 1999 Republic referendum on what not to do.


P.S. YOU ONLY HAVE UNTIL AUGUST 24 TO ENROL/UPDATE YOUR ADDRESS WITH THE AEC SO YOU CAN VOTE. DO IT ONLINE NOW HERE.

Connect With AUNews