Episode 17: The Postal Survey We Had To Have

In the first episode for season two, Alice and Mark get the lowdown on what’s happening with the same-sex marriage postal survey (plebiscite) from the minister in charge, Mathias Cormann.
Lane chats to Liberal MP Andrew Laming, who holds a postal vote in his electorate each year.
Also - Australian Financial Review journo Phil Coorey serves a warning from the 1999 Republic referendum on what not to do.
YOU ONLY HAVE UNTIL AUGUST 24 TO ENROL/UPDATE YOUR ADDRESS WITH THE AEC SO YOU CAN VOTE.
