Episode 39: 29 Not Out

Happy Easter!

Is It On?
Is It On?
Privyet!

Malcolm Turnbull has lost his 29th Newspoll in a row, but somehow the Australian cricket team has had a worse week.

The ALP has maintained it's lead and Malcolm Turnbull has lost a 29th straight #Newspoll
The ALP has maintained it's lead and Malcolm Turnbull has lost a 29th straight #Newspoll

Also, foreign minister Julie Bishop has booted two Russians, who may or may not be spies, out of the country. We’ll let the Russian ambassador to Australia explain.

And Pauline Hanson has a HALAL warning for anyone buying chocolate this holiday season. Happy Easter!

Pauline Hanson has made a video endorsing non-halal certified chocolate from Darrell Lea and Lindt this Easter holiday season.
Pauline Hanson has made a video endorsing non-halal certified chocolate from Darrell Lea and Lindt this Easter holiday season. https://t.co/gI2p6LRiF2

