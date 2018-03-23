Episode 38: Dead To Me

Alice faces off against minister Michaelia Cash at a press conference in Parliament House. It only lasted a minute, but was pretty lit.
Also, Peter Dutton says the “crazy lefties” at the ABC are dead to him over their reporting about farmers in South Africa.
Oh, and Lane doesn’t know who Steve Martin (famous actor and comedian) is. Outrageous.
