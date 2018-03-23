 back to top
Episode 38: Dead To Me

Small potatoes.

Alice faces off against minister Michaelia Cash at a press conference in Parliament House. It only lasted a minute, but was pretty lit.

BuzzFeedOz Politics @BuzzFeedOzPol

BuzzFeed's @workmanalice grills jobs minister Michaelia Cash about the AFP's investigation into her office tipping off the media about union raids. https://t.co/zKvCLMkpLG

Also, Peter Dutton says the “crazy lefties” at the ABC are dead to him over their reporting about farmers in South Africa.

Mick Tsikas / AAPIMAGE

Oh, and Lane doesn’t know who Steve Martin (famous actor and comedian) is. Outrageous.

I am now accepting compliments on my new hat.
I am now accepting compliments on my new hat.

Questions? Comments? Email alice.workman@buzzfeed.com.

Contact Is It On? at nicola.harvey+isiton@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

