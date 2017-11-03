Episode 29: Yer A Briton, Parry!

Alice and Lane have all the receipts on the latest politician to fall foul of Section 44, dual British-Australian Liberal senator from Tasmania, Stephen Parry.
Plus the details on the others in the Citizenship 7: Where are they now? Who is replacing them? Should there be an audit? Who cares?
Also, we take a deep dive into BuzzFeed News’ harrowing investigation into Australia’s offshore detention centres on Nauru and Manus Island.
And Alice speaks to comedian Shaun Micallef about the second season of The Ex-PM. Is it based on Kevin Rudd?
Questions? Comments? Email alice.workman@buzzfeed.com.
Contact Is It On? at nicola.harvey+isiton@buzzfeed.com.
