You Wanna Know How Fucking Cold It Is In Canada? Here's How Fucking Cold It Is

1. People's windows are spontaneously cracking from the cold.
2. Parts of Canada have been colder than the North Pole.
3. Cities cut short their New Year's Eve celebrations because it was just too bloody cold.
4. Hundreds of flights have been cancelled due to weather.
5. It was too cold for the penguins at the Calgary Zoo. The penguins!
6. You can watch bubbles freeze in a matter of seconds.
7. Freezing temperatures in Alberta caused "ice quakes."
8. This is what Niagara Falls looks like.
9. It's literally the coldest some of us have ever been.
