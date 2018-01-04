 back to top
You Wanna Know How Fucking Cold It Is In Canada? Here's How Fucking Cold It Is

It's fucking cold out.

Ishmael N. Daro
1. People's windows are spontaneously cracking from the cold.

2. Parts of Canada have been colder than the North Pole.

In Edmonton, for example, temperatures dropped to -30 C just before New Year's Eve (and -37 C if you count the wind chill). Meanwhile, the North Pole was sitting at a comparatively balmy -20 C.
3. Cities cut short their New Year's Eve celebrations because it was just too bloody cold.

Cities including Ottawa, Toronto, and Mississauga drastically cut back on the celebrations out of concern that people would turn into human popsicles.
4. Hundreds of flights have been cancelled due to weather.

At Pearson International Airport in Toronto, more than 200 flights were cancelled in the last week.
5. It was too cold for the penguins at the Calgary Zoo. The penguins!

The zoo's king penguins were brought inside after temperatures dropped below -25 C. While the adults could probably handle that kind of cold, the younger ones would have struggled, so the zoo decided not to chance it.
6. You can watch bubbles freeze in a matter of seconds.

7. Freezing temperatures in Alberta caused "ice quakes."

There were two seismic events in Alberta Beach, west of Edmonton, that caused damage to some homes and a "hellacious crashing, cracking sound" as the ground shook underneath. Experts believe they were most likely ice quakes, which is when the groundwater freezes really quickly and expands, thus causing the earth to crack.
8. This is what Niagara Falls looks like.

For the record, the falls have not "frozen solid," as some websites are claiming. The last time the water stopped due to cold weather was in 1848, when ice upstream stemmed the flow of water down the falls entirely, according to Snopes.
9. It's literally the coldest some of us have ever been.

