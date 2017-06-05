Sections

This Dancing Canadian Guy Has The Most Incredible Dad Moves You Have Ever Seen

Dance like nobody's watching.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Live With Kelly And Ryan came to Niagara Falls this week to record a show on the Canadian side of the border and to interview Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Live With Kelly And Ryan / Facebook

But the real breakout star was a random guy dancing on stage during the show. Please prepare yourself for the most spectacular dad moves you've ever seen.

While everyone else on stage was mostly keeping it together, CanaDad absolutely went HAM.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Live with Kelly and Ryan

People can relate.

my last day of math got me feeling like :) https://t.co/WhTvwmlSoQ
stephanie c @stephiebabi37

my last day of math got me feeling like :) https://t.co/WhTvwmlSoQ

Sometimes, the music just grabs you.

@LiveKellyRyan @JustinTrudeau @KellyRipa @RyanSeacrest @NiagaraFalls @NFallsTourism @VisitNiagara
Edward Sanchez @edwardistheman

@LiveKellyRyan @JustinTrudeau @KellyRipa @RyanSeacrest @NiagaraFalls @NFallsTourism @VisitNiagara

More dancing guy!

Seriously you only needed the older guy in the T Shirt dancing. https://t.co/j2afHQv5p0
Ursus Maritimus @UrsusMaritimu53

Seriously you only needed the older guy in the T Shirt dancing. https://t.co/j2afHQv5p0

We salute you, sir! 🇨🇦

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Live with Kelly and Ryan

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

