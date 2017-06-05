Live With Kelly And Ryan came to Niagara Falls this week to record a show on the Canadian side of the border and to interview Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
But the real breakout star was a random guy dancing on stage during the show. Please prepare yourself for the most spectacular dad moves you've ever seen.
While everyone else on stage was mostly keeping it together, CanaDad absolutely went HAM.
People can relate.
Sometimes, the music just grabs you.
More dancing guy!
We salute you, sir! 🇨🇦
