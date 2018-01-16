People Are Calling On A Men-Only Club In Winnipeg To Open Its Doors To Women

People in Winnipeg are calling out a private club for not allowing any women as members. The club even boasted on its website until recently that it is "one of the last private men-only clubs" left in the country.

"Winnipeg is a small city; with the right network, you can do amazing things!" the website of the Winnipeg Squash and Racquet Club said under a photo of four smiling men in suits, with drinks in their hands.



"Many of our members have found new business partnership opportunities, and our younger members have received job offers and built new friendships that will last a lifetime."

Before the club removed the language from its website, it said: "Sorry Ladies, Men Only."

Jodi Moskal is an electrician and former chair of the Winnipeg chamber of commerce who brought attention to the club's policy on Twitter, saying it would cost women valuable job opportunities.

She said she was researching the history of private clubs in Manitoba for an upcoming speech when she learned that the WSRC continues to exclude women.

"It's 2018," Moskal told the Canadian Press. "I don't need my husband's permission to get a credit card anymore.