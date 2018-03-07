This Politician Got All Touchy After Being Told To Check His Privilege

Conservative MP Maxime Bernier got extremely mad about being told to check his privilege and "be quiet" about issues of race.
It all started with Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen praising the government's latest budget for initiatives benefiting black and other racialized people.
Bernier responded, suggesting that building a "colour-blind society" was the best way to fight racial discrimination. He also didn't care for the word racialized.
That's when another Liberal MP, Celina Caesar-Chavannes, politely asked Bernier to "do some research" on why ignoring race is not a great way to tackle racism. "Please check your privilege and be quiet," she tweeted.
And then all hell broke loose.
People accused Caesar-Chavannes of being the real racist.
And being a "race baiter."
This guy even said telling a white person "please check your privilege" is as bad as calling someone the n-word.
Yes, you read that correctly.
Naturally, poor MLK got dragged into it for that one speech everyone remembers.
Bernier, meanwhile, suggested free speech itself was under attack.
Caesar-Chavannes later apologized, telling Bernier that what she did was not cool. "If you are willing, let's chat when back in Ottawa," she tweeted.
And then the unthinkable happened.
Bernier declined her invitation to talk!
And tweetstormed about his refusal to be "silenced."
Then people called out Bernier for not being more gracious about accepting Caesar-Chavannes' apology because Canadians are obsessed with apology rituals.
And if this is you right now, you're not alone.
Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
