This Politician Got All Touchy After Being Told To Check His Privilege

Maxime Bernier said he would not be silenced.

Ishmael N. Daro
Conservative MP Maxime Bernier got extremely mad about being told to check his privilege and "be quiet" about issues of race.

Adrian Wyld / The Canadian Press

It all started with Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen praising the government's latest budget for initiatives benefiting black and other racialized people.

A historic #Budget2018 for racialized Canadians 🇨🇦 ✔$19M for Black youth &amp; mental health (UN #DPAD) ✔ National anti-racism plan ✔ Centre for racial/gender data ✔ $23M multiculturalism funding ✔ $31.8M for racialized newcomer women #RealChange for equality &amp; growth
Ahmed Hussen @AhmedDHussen

A historic #Budget2018 for racialized Canadians 🇨🇦 ✔$19M for Black youth &amp; mental health (UN #DPAD) ✔ National anti-racism plan ✔ Centre for racial/gender data ✔ $23M multiculturalism funding ✔ $31.8M for racialized newcomer women #RealChange for equality &amp; growth https://t.co/mUDzHIsPhI

Bernier responded, suggesting that building a "colour-blind society" was the best way to fight racial discrimination. He also didn't care for the word racialized.

I thought the ultimate goal of fighting discrimination was to create a colour-blind society where everyone is treated the same. Not to set some Canadians apart as being "racialized." What's the purpose of this awful jargon? To create more division for the Liberals to exploit?
Maxime Bernier @MaximeBernier

I thought the ultimate goal of fighting discrimination was to create a colour-blind society where everyone is treated the same. Not to set some Canadians apart as being “racialized.” What’s the purpose of this awful jargon? To create more division for the Liberals to exploit? https://t.co/VFoSgsJcUk

That's when another Liberal MP, Celina Caesar-Chavannes, politely asked Bernier to "do some research" on why ignoring race is not a great way to tackle racism. "Please check your privilege and be quiet," she tweeted.

@MaximeBernier do some research, or a Google search, as to why stating colour blindness as a defence actually contributes to racism. Please check your privilege and be quiet. Since our gvt't like research , here is some evidence:
Celina C-C @MPCelina

@MaximeBernier do some research, or a Google search, as to why stating colour blindness as a defence actually contributes to racism. Please check your privilege and be quiet. Since our gvt’t like research , here is some evidence: https://t.co/aAvhQR3o0l https://t.co/AcX0QdCMxs

And then all hell broke loose.

Tap to play GIF
Giphy
People accused Caesar-Chavannes of being the real racist.

You could have just said "Shut up, cracker!" at @MaximeBernier and it wouldn't have been any less racist than what you wrote @MPCelina. Your boss once said "A Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian". You need to learn that applies to the white people you seem to despise too.
John Groves 🇷🇺 @jfgroves

You could have just said "Shut up, cracker!" at @MaximeBernier and it wouldn't have been any less racist than what you wrote @MPCelina. Your boss once said "A Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian". You need to learn that applies to the white people you seem to despise too. https://t.co/9JUhqR2UQV

And being a "race baiter."

CELINA owes Maxime Bernier an apology. She is a full blown race baiter. Time for her to step down. What a disgrace from a MP that was voted in by a white majority in her riding of Whitby. Send message to JUSTIN TRUDEAU to have her make public apology and remove her ASAP!
🍁Joey🍁Trumpify Canada @NoBulll101

CELINA owes Maxime Bernier an apology. She is a full blown race baiter. Time for her to step down. What a disgrace from a MP that was voted in by a white majority in her riding of Whitby. Send message to JUSTIN TRUDEAU to have her make public apology and remove her ASAP! https://t.co/GmSfzBFPa8

This guy even said telling a white person "please check your privilege" is as bad as calling someone the n-word.

"Please check your privilege" is the 21st Century anti-white equivalent of the N-word.
Mark Towhey @towhey

"Please check your privilege" is the 21st Century anti-white equivalent of the N-word. https://t.co/S1dvTTFGvX

Yes, you read that correctly.

Tap to play GIF
Giphy
Naturally, poor MLK got dragged into it for that one speech everyone remembers.

@MPCelina
Dick Vandenbussche🍁 @Instigators_

@MPCelina

Bernier, meanwhile, suggested free speech itself was under attack.

Edifying comments from a distinguished member of the HoC. "Please check your privilege and be quiet." You are aware we live in a democracy with free speech as one of its building blocks, right?
Maxime Bernier @MaximeBernier

Edifying comments from a distinguished member of the HoC. “Please check your privilege and be quiet.” You are aware we live in a democracy with free speech as one of its building blocks, right? https://t.co/8NygJi45pz

Caesar-Chavannes later apologized, telling Bernier that what she did was not cool. "If you are willing, let's chat when back in Ottawa," she tweeted.

@MaximeBernier I am not too big to admit when I am wrong. Limiting discussion on this important issue by telling you to be quiet was not cool. If you are willing, let's chat when back in Ottawa. We are miles apart on this important issue and it is possible to come a little closer
Celina C-C @MPCelina

@MaximeBernier I am not too big to admit when I am wrong. Limiting discussion on this important issue by telling you to be quiet was not cool. If you are willing, let’s chat when back in Ottawa. We are miles apart on this important issue and it is possible to come a little closer https://t.co/qDZNtsOEfP

And then the unthinkable happened.

Tap to play GIF
Giphy
Bernier declined her invitation to talk!

1/4 Thank you for recognizing my right to air an opinion. I don't think we can find much common ground beyond that however. You and Min Hussen implied I'm a racist because I want to live in a society where everyone is treated equally and not defined by their race.
Maxime Bernier @MaximeBernier

1/4 Thank you for recognizing my right to air an opinion. I don’t think we can find much common ground beyond that however. You and Min Hussen implied I’m a racist because I want to live in a society where everyone is treated equally and not defined by their race. https://t.co/eK20hnsCGX

And tweetstormed about his refusal to be "silenced."

4/4 I say it's time we conservatives stop being afraid to defend our vision of a just society made up of free and equal individuals, and push back against those who want to silence any opinion that differs from theirs.
Maxime Bernier @MaximeBernier

4/4 I say it’s time we conservatives stop being afraid to defend our vision of a just society made up of free and equal individuals, and push back against those who want to silence any opinion that differs from theirs.

Then people called out Bernier for not being more gracious about accepting Caesar-Chavannes' apology because Canadians are obsessed with apology rituals.

Ok @MaximeBernier this is not productive - even if there is no common ground you can be gracious about accepting @MPCelina's apology. Who hasn't taken back something they have said when they thought about it later (especially on Twitter!?)
Tasha Kheiriddin @TashaKheiriddin

Ok @MaximeBernier this is not productive - even if there is no common ground you can be gracious about accepting @MPCelina’s apology. Who hasn’t taken back something they have said when they thought about it later (especially on Twitter!?) https://t.co/EZclMwCA0c

And if this is you right now, you're not alone.

Tap to play GIF
Giphy
Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

