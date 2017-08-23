 go to content
The Vancouver Airport Now Has Therapy Dogs Because We're All Overdue For Some Good News

The dogs will save us all.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
For most people, flying is a soul-crushing experience and airports are places where human happiness goes to die.

Getty Images

But the Vancouver airport is trying to make things suck a little less with the introduction of therapy dogs who walk around the terminals to remind travellers there's still hope and beauty in this world.

The "ambassador dogs" come courtesy of the St. John Ambulance therapy dog program, and they all have bandanas around their necks so you can easily identify them.
Vancouver Airport Authority

Good doggos like Norman, the Newfoundland Landseer.

Vancouver Airport Authority / Via Facebook: VancouverInternationalAirport

Here's Norman reassuring a toddler that even though security measures at airports are only ever going to get more stringent, invasive, and humiliating, dogs are still very soft and friendly.

Vancouver Airport Authority

Kermode the Great Pyrenees wants everyone to know that hugs and cuddles are free, even though air travel most definitely is not. Indeed, the cost is a heavy one, both on the wallet and on the spirit.

Vancouver Airport Authority

Who wouldn't want to give Bailey a good head scratch?

Vancouver Airport Authority

Hold her close and enjoy the momentary reprieve from the anger, hatred, and fear of this world.

Vancouver Airport Authority

Aww, just look at Molly and Grover! Just a few minutes with them will make anyone forget about their delayed flight, their lost luggage, or the general anxiety and alienation of late-stage capitalism.

Vancouver Airport Authority

There you go. All better.

The seven four-legged helpers will be at the airport for two hours each day, Monday to Friday.
Vancouver Airport Authority / Via Facebook: VancouverInternationalAirport

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

