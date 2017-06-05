Breitbart's Report On A Pro-Trump Rally In Ottawa Was Very Wrong

Daily Caller

The Daily Caller reported that the "Million Canadian March" drew close to 5,000 participants to Parliament Hill in support of President Donald Trump's policies and against those of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Signs visible at the rally included messages denouncing Trudeau, Islam, and "globalists." Members of the anti-immigrant group Soldiers of Odin and the Jewish Defence League were also in attendance, as they have been at right-wing protests across the country.

Protest organizer Mike Waine told the Daily Caller that Canadians don't realize how badly the Trudeau government is damaging the country "because fake news is telling them stories that just aren’t true."

Incidentally, the Daily Caller story was wrong about the size of the crowd.