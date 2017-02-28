People Are Not Happy About The New Trump Tower In Vancouver

1. The grand opening of the newest Trump Tower, located in downtown Vancouver, drew scores of protesters on Tuesday who denounced the president’s policies.
According to media reports, more than a hundred protesters showed up to make clear the Trump name was not welcome in Vancouver. Many local politicians skipped the grand opening, which was attended by three of the president’s children.
“Vancouver is truly one of the great cities in the world,” said Donald Trump Jr. “It’s truly one of the most beautiful places in the world and it was so fitting for the Trump brand,”
He was joined by Eric and Tiffany Trump.
2. Outside, meanwhile, protesters wrote anti-Trump messages on sticky notes they attached to the side of the new building, as well as in chalk on the sidewalk.
4. The protest threatened to overshadow the grand opening of the new Trump Tower.
That awkward moment on the tour when they lead us right to a perfect view of the protesters waiting outside the Tru… https://t.co/SMow7XmPCT— Amy Brittain (@AmyJBrittain)
The Trump International Hotel & Tower Vancouver, as it is formally known, has been in the works since 2009. Construction was halted multiple times as tenants and building designs kept changing, but it is now the second-tallest building in the city at 63 storeys.
The Trump Organization, however, claims the building is actually 69 storeys tall, counting underground parking levels to arrive at that number. (Nice.)
5. The project has been a source of controversy for more than a year.
Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson has previously asked the company behind the construction, the Holburn Group, to disassociate itself from the Trump brand after the idea of a “Muslim ban” was first announced in late 2015.
“Trump’s name and brand have no more place on Vancouver’s skyline than his ignorant ideas have in the modern world,” Robertson wrote in a letter to CEO Joo Kim Tiah.
In a recent poll a majority of Canadians also said they want developers in the country to stop using the Trump name.