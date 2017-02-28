People Are Not Happy About The New Trump Tower In Vancouver

1. The grand opening of the newest Trump Tower, located in downtown Vancouver, drew scores of protesters on Tuesday who denounced the president’s policies.

Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS

According to media reports, more than a hundred protesters showed up to make clear the Trump name was not welcome in Vancouver. Many local politicians skipped the grand opening, which was attended by three of the president’s children.

“Vancouver is truly one of the great cities in the world,” said Donald Trump Jr. “It’s truly one of the most beautiful places in the world and it was so fitting for the Trump brand,”

He was joined by Eric and Tiffany Trump.