Justin Trudeau Wore Rubber Ducky Socks And People Have Some Strong Feelings About It

Sock it to me.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is at the World Economic Forum this week in Davos, Switzerland.

Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty Images

On Thursday, Trudeau busted out some purple-and-yellow rubber ducky socks. And people have a lot of strong feelings about them.

Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty Images
Keen sock-ologists were quick to notice the latest addition to his wardrobe.

Trudeau socks alert!! 🧦🦆
Ivana Kottasová @IvanaKottasova

Trudeau socks alert!! 🧦🦆

They were impressed with Trudeau taking his sock game "to a whole new level."

Justin Trudeau takes his sock game to a whole new level
Elliot Wagland @elliotwagland

Justin Trudeau takes his sock game to a whole new level

Hell yeah, let's see that sock content.

Trudeau's sock show continues #Davos18
🌈Arzu Yıldız 🌈 @arzuyldzz

Trudeau’s sock show continues #Davos18

Where does one find these magical foot-gloves?

. @JustinTrudeau Where do you get your amazing socks?! I love them! https://t.co/xDaa7mkxjh
TS Rogers @ardentgoldfish

. @JustinTrudeau Where do you get your amazing socks?! I love them! https://t.co/xDaa7mkxjh

"It's official. @JustinTrudeau is my dream man."

It's official. @JustinTrudeau is my dream man. Check out those purple socks with ducks on 🐥🙌🏻😍
Emma Luxton @essaysandwine

It’s official. @JustinTrudeau is my dream man. Check out those purple socks with ducks on 🐥🙌🏻😍

If you own the same socks, congrats! You're prime minister now.

Dunno if Owning The Same Socks As Justin Trudeau is a LinkedIn-eligible skill, but I'm going to try
David Elser @david_elser

Dunno if Owning The Same Socks As Justin Trudeau is a LinkedIn-eligible skill, but I’m going to try

Did anything important happen this week in Davos, the exclusive resort town in the Swiss Alps where the global elite meet once a year to sit on panels and give speeches to one another? Who really knows.

Fabrice Coffrini / AFP / Getty Images

Socks!

Aww. Justin Trudeau brought his rubber ducky socks to Davos
Charlie Spiering @charliespiering

Aww. Justin Trudeau brought his rubber ducky socks to Davos

Socks!

Say what you want about his politics, I need more politicians wearing duck socks. https://t.co/sPR0r7Z1YD
old brandon is dead @brandon_hilman

Say what you want about his politics, I need more politicians wearing duck socks. https://t.co/sPR0r7Z1YD

Don't be embarrassed. Embrace the socks!

Meanwhile, Canadians are embarrassed because their nation's leader wore quirky socks. YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT EMBARRASS… https://t.co/4Et7JHbOF0
Audrey Goodson Kingo @AudreyNGoodson

Meanwhile, Canadians are embarrassed because their nation's leader wore quirky socks. YOU DON'T KNOW WHAT EMBARRASS… https://t.co/4Et7JHbOF0

S-O-C-K-S, that is how you spell success (and also socks).

owning the same socks as Justin Trudeau will definitely be on my college apps and resumes from now on https://t.co/qIqjx9wCz7
tori @TTOORRII_WW

owning the same socks as Justin Trudeau will definitely be on my college apps and resumes from now on https://t.co/qIqjx9wCz7

In conclusion: Socks.

It's no secret I'm a huge fan of Justin Trudeau but there's a time and a place for novelty socks and a panel about… https://t.co/FIkUc1LjQs
Donna Hosie 🇬🇧 @donnahosie

It's no secret I'm a huge fan of Justin Trudeau but there's a time and a place for novelty socks and a panel about… https://t.co/FIkUc1LjQs

