Toronto Police Say A Man Attacked A Girl On Her Way To School And Cut Off Her Hijab

Share On more Share On more

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly cut off an 11-year-old girl's hijab with a pair of scissors on her way to school.

“The girl was walking down the street … and she was attacked from behind," police spokesperson Katrina Arrogante told BuzzFeed Canada. "A pair of kitchen scissors was used to cut off her hijab.”



The girl told police she was attacked around 8:20 a.m. on the north side of the Pauline Johnson Junior Public School in Scarborough. The girl told police the same man attacked her about 10 minutes later. Police didn't release any further details.

“No physical injuries have been reported," Arrogante said.



The suspect is described as an Asian man with a moustache who is around 20 years old, wearing a black hoodie and black pants.



Police say there are officers at the school taking additional reports.

The Toronto Disctrict School Board says the school contacted police and the girl's family as soon as they learned of the attack.

"We are shocked to learn of this assault and we will be working closely with police to offer any assistance that we can," the TDSB said in a statement.



