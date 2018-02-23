 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

People Are Calling For Justice After Tina Fontaine's Murder Case Ended In An Acquittal

Raymond Cormier was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the death of the 15-year-old girl.

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Kevin Hart of the Assembly of First Nations speaks to media in Winnipeg after the jury found Raymond Cormier not guilty.
John Woods / Canadian Press

Kevin Hart of the Assembly of First Nations speaks to media in Winnipeg after the jury found Raymond Cormier not guilty.

People are holding protests across Canada after a jury acquitted Raymond Cormier of second-degree murder in the death of Tina Fontaine. The 15-year-old girl's tragic death in 2014 gave renewed urgency to calls for a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Tina, from Sagkeeng First Nation north of Winnipeg, was last seen alive on Aug. 8, 2014. Her body was pulled from the Red River on Aug. 17, wrapped in a blanket weighed down with rocks. She was seen with Cormier in her final days, and he was charged with second-degree murder in late 2015.

An 11-person jury found Cormier not guilty on Thursday following a three-week trial in which his defence team presented no evidence, according to CBC News.

In Winnipeg on Friday, hundreds took to the streets calling for justice for Tina Fontaine.

The line of supporters is stretching three blocks down York. #LoveForTina #cbcmb
Jillian Taylor @JillianLTaylor

The line of supporters is stretching three blocks down York. #LoveForTina #cbcmb

Reply Retweet Favorite

Similar rallies are planned in other cities across Canada in the coming days, including in Halifax, Toronto, and Montreal.

The Community comes together in Winnipeg for Tina Fontaine, her family and community #LoveForTina #MMIWG
Inquiry\Enquête @MMIWG

The Community comes together in Winnipeg for Tina Fontaine, her family and community #LoveForTina #MMIWG

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

Many are drawing links between Tina Fontaine's death and other cases involving Indigenous victims.

Raymond Cormier not guilty. Gerald Stanley not guilty. Fuck you, Canada. #JusticeForTinaFontaine #JusticeforColtenBoushie
ㅤ ㅤ @_anishinaabekwe

Raymond Cormier not guilty. Gerald Stanley not guilty. Fuck you, Canada. #JusticeForTinaFontaine #JusticeforColtenBoushie

Reply Retweet Favorite

Anger over the verdict has been compounded by the recent acquittal in Saskatchewan of Gerald Stanley, farmer who fatally shot Colten Boushie, a 22-year-old Cree man, during an altercation in 2016.

Many people are calling out the Canadian justice system for failing Indigenous peoples.

The police, the crown, the court system are all guilty of failing Tina Fontaine. This is unacceptable.
Ian Mosbγ @Ian_Mosby

The police, the crown, the court system are all guilty of failing Tina Fontaine. This is unacceptable.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And calling for justice.

#JusticeForTina
âpihtawikosisân @apihtawikosisan

#JusticeForTina

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Cormier didn't even defend himself. Literally."

Cormier didn't even defend himself. Literally. His lawyer didn't call any witnesses or introduce any evidence. And… https://t.co/aXTo5bfjY8
Hayden King @Hayden_King

Cormier didn't even defend himself. Literally. His lawyer didn't call any witnesses or introduce any evidence. And… https://t.co/aXTo5bfjY8

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Crown's case rested largely on secret recordings of Cormier, in which he is heard discussing Tina's death. According to the Canadian Press, in one recording, Cormier told someone Tina was killed because he had had sex with her and then "I found out she was 15 years old." In another recording, Cormier said there was a little girl in a "grave someplace screaming at the top of her lungs for me to finish the job. And guess what? I finished the job."

First Nations leaders in Manitoba expressed their "extreme disappointment" in the jury's decision on Thursday.

"Our community has been saddened, outraged and devastated as we followed this trial and learned about Tina's young life," Arlen Dumas, grand chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs, said in a statement. "With this decision, justice is denied yet again, and a family and our community mourns again."

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With CanadaNews

Advertisement