Kevin Hart of the Assembly of First Nations speaks to media in Winnipeg after the jury found Raymond Cormier not guilty.

People are holding protests across Canada after a jury acquitted Raymond Cormier of second-degree murder in the death of Tina Fontaine. The 15-year-old girl's tragic death in 2014 gave renewed urgency to calls for a national inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

Tina, from Sagkeeng First Nation north of Winnipeg, was last seen alive on Aug. 8, 2014. Her body was pulled from the Red River on Aug. 17, wrapped in a blanket weighed down with rocks. She was seen with Cormier in her final days, and he was charged with second-degree murder in late 2015.



An 11-person jury found Cormier not guilty on Thursday following a three-week trial in which his defence team presented no evidence, according to CBC News.