Cops Arrested Two Bank Robbery Suspects After They Stopped At A Tim Hortons Drive-Thru

Police in New Brunswick arrested two people who allegedly robbed a bank, then stopped at a Tim Hortons drive-thru.



According to the local RCMP, a man entered a Royal Bank branch in Richibucto on Monday and demanded money from a teller before fleeing the scene in a car. However, that same car was spotted a short time later in a neighbouring town at a Tim Hortons.

Police say they arrested a 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman at the scene.

The pair's arrest at gunpoint was caught on camera by Facebook user Jason Arseneault. The getaway vehicle appears to have been a PT Cruiser.

