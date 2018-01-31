Cops Arrested Two Bank Robbery Suspects After They Stopped At A Tim Hortons Drive-Thru

Police in New Brunswick arrested two people who allegedly robbed a bank, then stopped at a Tim Hortons drive-thru.
According to the local RCMP, a man entered a Royal Bank branch in Richibucto on Monday and demanded money from a teller before fleeing the scene in a car. However, that same car was spotted a short time later in a neighbouring town at a Tim Hortons.
Police say they arrested a 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman at the scene.
The pair's arrest at gunpoint was caught on camera by Facebook user Jason Arseneault. The getaway vehicle appears to have been a PT Cruiser.
According to CBC News, the alleged bank robbers didn't buy anything after pulling into the drive-thru. They were arrested in the parking lot of the coffee shop.
The man was charged with robbery, and the woman was released pending a court appearance in May.
Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
