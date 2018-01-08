This Pub Was Accused Of Discriminating Against Men Over A Promotion To Highlight The Wage Gap

A pub in London, Ontario, has been threatened with a human rights complaint over the establishment's 13% discount for women to highlight the wage gap.
Owner Mark Serre said that within hours of announcing the "Mind The Gap" promotion, he got an email from someone claiming it was an act of discrimination against men.
Many people have come out in support of pub since Serre publicized the complaint.
Serre said that, paradoxically, the complaint has given much more attention to the promotion and the underlying reasons for it.
Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
