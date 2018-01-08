 back to top
This Pub Was Accused Of Discriminating Against Men Over A Promotion To Highlight The Wage Gap

"I think he was serious," owner Mark Serre said of the complainant.

Ishmael N. Daro
A pub in London, Ontario, has been threatened with a human rights complaint over the establishment's 13% discount for women to highlight the wage gap.

According to government figures from 2015, women in Canada make 87 cents for every dollar made by men. To note this fact, the Morrissey House pub announced a new deal that would give female customers a 13% off on meals every Monday.
Owner Mark Serre said that within hours of announcing the "Mind The Gap" promotion, he got an email from someone claiming it was an act of discrimination against men.

"The fact of the matter is, gender based price discrimination is against basic human rights," read the email, a copy of which was shared with BuzzFeed Canada.

"I understand what you are trying to do, but you cannot fight discrimination with more discrimination."

The man said he would file a human rights complaint against the Morrissey House unless the discount was discontinued.

"I think he was serious," Serre said.

The Human Rights Tribunal of Ontario could not confirm whether a complaint had been filed against the Morrissey House, saying there hadn't been enough time to process any new filings as of Monday.

Many people have come out in support of pub since Serre publicized the complaint.

The complainant needs to go live in the mountains and stop bothering people. https://t.co/ovpuLlaaXg
Serre said the pub has had discounts for women on previous occasions such as on International Women's Day.

He said that in light of the #MeToo movement, it was important to keep talking about systemic sexism, especially in the restaurant industry, which has seen several high-profile examples of powerful men being accused of sexual misconduct.

Serre said that, paradoxically, the complaint has given much more attention to the promotion and the underlying reasons for it.

Please support @morrisseyhouse. Women’s rights are human rights. #ldnont https://t.co/1ZnbNNys4y
Morrissey House will donate some of the money from Monday sales to local charities, including women's shelters.

"I couldn't be happier for the amount of conversation that's happening," Serre said.

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

