The Quebec Mosque Shooter Said He Was Motivated By Fear Of Muslim Refugees

Alexandre Bissonnette, the man who killed six people in a shooting spree at a mosque in Quebec City last year, reportedly told police he was motivated by a fear of Muslim refugees coming to Canada following Donald Trump's first attempt at a travel ban in January of 2017.

Video of Bissonnette's police interrogation was shown at his sentencing hearing on Friday, according to the Globe and Mail. The 28-year-old pleaded guilty last month to six counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder related to the massacre on Jan. 29, 2017.

According to reporters attending the hearing, Bissonnette told police he had become obsessed with the threat of terrorism following attacks in Canada and several European countries. When he came to believe more refugees were headed to Canada, he said he feared they would kill him and his family.



"I needed to do something," Bissonnette told interrogators.