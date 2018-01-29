This Student Newspaper Let A Nazi Sympathizer Write For Them

A student newspaper in New Brunswick published a largely uncritical interview with a Nazi sympathizer in which he praised Adolf Hitler's book Mein Kampf, downplayed the horrors of residential schools, and claimed white supremacy was a myth invented by Jews. The paper also published a separate opinion piece by him in which he spread a slew of anti-Indigenous and anti-Semitic tropes.
Michael Thurlow describes himself as the president of the National Socialist Canadian Labour Revival Party (NSCLRP), a group that took credit this month for racist posters on the University of New Brunswick campus in Fredericton. The Baron, which is published at the University of New Brunswick's sister campus in Saint John, interviewed Thurlow about his beliefs and published a "complete, unedited, uncensored" transcript, which included numerous false and ahistorical claims about Indigenous peoples and residential schools.
Thurlow's opinion piece, which he submitted as a letter to the editor, was also published "unedited [and] uncensored," according to an editor's note. In the piece, Thurlow praises residential schools — where generations of children were systematically stripped of their language and culture as well as physically, emotionally, and sexually abused — as an attempt to "civilize" Indigenous people. He also espoused the anti-Semitic idea that Jews are a conniving and treacherous people who secretly control the world.
Thurlow also denied in the article that his national socialist group is racist, saying, "Facts cannot be racist."
National socialism is more commonly known as Nazism, the official ideology of the Third Reich.
The NSCLRP's website has been deleted, but cached versions available online show the group espouses standard Nazi views. According to a 30-point manifesto, the group wants Canadian citizenship restricted to people of "European descent," with "special laws" governing all others in the country.
Just days before Thurlow's opinion piece ran in the Baron, an account appearing to be his posted on the website WrongThink railing against Jews, referring to them as "hooknosed kikes."
The Baron's editor, Anna de Luca, defended publication of the two articles on the grounds that no views, no matter how reprehensible, ought to be censored.
"In this age of extreme polarization, I saw gaining captainship of this publication as an opportunity to provide a diverse collection of contributors the ability speak their truth — Whatever that truth may be," de Luca wrote in an editor's note published online Sunday. "I promised myself that I would never censor, never correct or challenge."
After initially agreeing to answer questions over email, de Luca stopped replying to messages from BuzzFeed Canada.
People have criticized the Baron's editorial judgment on social media, with many accusing the editors of giving a platform for hate.
Emma McPhee, the editor of the Brunswickan, the student newspaper published at the UNB's sister campus in Fredericton, said the NSCLRP had also asked them to publish an op-ed, but they declined.
"We believe there is difference between reporting on racists and giving them a public platform to spread their racism," McPhee told BuzzFeed Canada.
CORRECTION
The Brunswickan was misspelled in an earlier version of this post.
