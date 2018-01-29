This Student Newspaper Let A Nazi Sympathizer Write For Them

A student newspaper in New Brunswick published a largely uncritical interview with a Nazi sympathizer in which he praised Adolf Hitler's book Mein Kampf, downplayed the horrors of residential schools, and claimed white supremacy was a myth invented by Jews. The paper also published a separate opinion piece by him in which he spread a slew of anti-Indigenous and anti-Semitic tropes.



Michael Thurlow describes himself as the president of the National Socialist Canadian Labour Revival Party (NSCLRP), a group that took credit this month for racist posters on the University of New Brunswick campus in Fredericton. The Baron, which is published at the University of New Brunswick's sister campus in Saint John, interviewed Thurlow about his beliefs and published a "complete, unedited, uncensored" transcript, which included numerous false and ahistorical claims about Indigenous peoples and residential schools.

Thurlow's opinion piece, which he submitted as a letter to the editor, was also published "unedited [and] uncensored," according to an editor's note. In the piece, Thurlow praises residential schools — where generations of children were systematically stripped of their language and culture as well as physically, emotionally, and sexually abused — as an attempt to "civilize" Indigenous people. He also espoused the anti-Semitic idea that Jews are a conniving and treacherous people who secretly control the world.

Thurlow also denied in the article that his national socialist group is racist, saying, "Facts cannot be racist."

National socialism is more commonly known as Nazism, the official ideology of the Third Reich.

