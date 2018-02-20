 back to top
The Whole World Is Rooting For Tessa Virtue And Scott Moir

They brought back the cunniliftus!

Ishmael N. Daro
Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won gold in ice dancing in Pyeongchang and everybody lost their shit.

Canada, have you ever been as happy as @ScottMoir is right now? Tweet us your living room reactions to Tessa and S… https://t.co/zia9daWhyr
CBC Olympics @CBCOlympics

Their "Roxanne" routine brought the house down.

Revoyez comment les Canadiens @tessavirtue et @ScottMoir ont remporté l'or 🥇 en danse sur glace! ⛸🇨🇦… https://t.co/yEatUyNtSC
Radio-Canada Sports @RC_Sports

(If you're in the US, you can catch their performance here.)

They literally made history.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir become the world's most decorated figure skaters, with five Olympic medals.🙌 More on… https://t.co/DgZ6AORAU8
Team Canada @TeamCanada

With three gold medals and two silvers, Virtue and Moir are the most decorated figure skaters of all time!

This was everyone watching.

Tessa and Scott. Just pure perfection. 😭
Victor Yuen @slycktor

People are so stoked.

YESSSSSSSSSSSSYESSSSYESSSSSYESSSSSSYESSSYESYESSSSYESS
Kirsten Moore-Towers @Kirsten_MT

Words fail.

[unintelligible noises]
Erin Valois @evalois

And it's not just Canadians who are in love with Tessa and Scott. The whole world was rooting for them.

I know I’m not supposed to like them so much but.... @NBCOlympics @olympics
Leslie Jones 🦋 @Lesdoggg

And of course, the performance was: Sexy. As. Hell.

Roberto Schmidt / AFP / Getty Images

They even brought back their risqué lift!

Guys
Richard Lee-Sam @RLeesam

People were here for it.

Just when we thought we weren’t getting that glorious crotch-to-face lift, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir delivered th… https://t.co/UUqd19DjXH
Lindsay L Miller @lindsaylmiller

Also it's called the cunniliftus now.

I'm so glad they went with the original cunniliftus
bp spoilers | karen @clintnatalias

And of course everyone is still trying to figure out if they're actually a couple.

The world any time Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue skate:
Chris Hanna @Chris_Hanna

Just admit it already!

LOOK AT THIS AND TELL ME THAT TESSA VIRTUE AND SCOTT MOIR ARENT IN LOVE
waffle stan @dinkkenzie

It's a fairy tale.

Tessa and Scott: the closest thing Canada has ever come to producing a real life Disney prince and princess.
James Cybulski @JamesCybulski

And a miracle.

Truly a Family Day miracle.
ℳatt @matttomic

This is now a part of our heritage.

Where should Canada put the Virtue and Moir statues, in their hometowns, or in all the hometowns
Bruce Arthur @bruce_arthur

I'M NOT CRYING, YOU'RE CRYING!

Speechless. This is the moment we have dreamed about. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for all of the sup… https://t.co/0DOzKVva9x
Tessa Virtue @tessavirtue

Congrats, Tessa and Scott!

Mladen Antonov / AFP / Getty Images

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

