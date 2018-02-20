The Whole World Is Rooting For Tessa Virtue And Scott Moir

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won gold in ice dancing in Pyeongchang and everybody lost their shit.
Their "Roxanne" routine brought the house down.
(If you're in the US, you can catch their performance here.)
They literally made history.
With three gold medals and two silvers, Virtue and Moir are the most decorated figure skaters of all time!
This was everyone watching.
People are so stoked.
Words fail.
And it's not just Canadians who are in love with Tessa and Scott. The whole world was rooting for them.
And of course, the performance was: Sexy. As. Hell.
They even brought back their risqué lift!
People were here for it.
Also it's called the cunniliftus now.
And of course everyone is still trying to figure out if they're actually a couple.
Just admit it already!
It's a fairy tale.
And a miracle.
This is now a part of our heritage.
I'M NOT CRYING, YOU'RE CRYING!
Congrats, Tessa and Scott!
