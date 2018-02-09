Here's How Canadian Athletes Experienced The Opening Ceremony

First you have to get there and get settled.
And figure out the basics.
Then it's time to grab some squad pics.
Gotta get those rings in there.
Then it's time to suit up.
And marvel at how good you look before heading to the stadium.
Some people are already killing it.
That's a lot of Canadians!
Then comes the big moment when Team Canada walks out together.
Don't forget to enjoy the moment!
Not everyone can make it to the Parade of Nations, but those onesies sure look cozy.
And of course, you have to get your team pics.
And your new Facebook profile pic.
"I'm a Canadian angel."
Soak it all in.
End the long night by leaning on your teammates for support.
And then get ready to kick some ass!
