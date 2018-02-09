 back to top
Here's How Canadian Athletes Experienced The Opening Ceremony

Those onesies!

Posted on
Ishmael N. Daro
Ishmael N. Daro
BuzzFeed News Reporter

First you have to get there and get settled.

Canda house here we come!
Mercedes Nicoll @mercedesnicoll

Canda house here we come!

And figure out the basics.

It’s 3:30am and I can’t figure out how the light switch works but I am in the Olympic village!!
Paul Poirier @PaulDPoirier

It’s 3:30am and I can’t figure out how the light switch works but I am in the Olympic village!!

Then it's time to grab some squad pics.

Squad
Stephan Vigier @svigier40

Squad

Gotta get those rings in there.

Coupl’a half tubers getting that rings shot #olympians #PyeongChang2018
Canada Snwbrd Team @CanadaSnowboard

Coupl’a half tubers getting that rings shot #olympians #PyeongChang2018

Then it's time to suit up.

Bundled up and ready to go, #TeamCanada is set for #OpeningCeremony.👌😁
Team Canada @TeamCanada

Bundled up and ready to go, #TeamCanada is set for #OpeningCeremony.👌😁

And marvel at how good you look before heading to the stadium.

Looking good in red if I do say so myself! #openingceremonies #pyeongchang2018 #teamcanada🇨🇦
Rosanna Crawford @RosannaCrawford

Looking good in red if I do say so myself! #openingceremonies #pyeongchang2018 #teamcanada🇨🇦

Some people are already killing it.

Qualified in 1st place this morning😇 And walked to opening ceremony with @TeamCanada 🇨🇦 What a good day🙏🏼
Mikael Kingsbury @MikaelKingsbury

Qualified in 1st place this morning😇 And walked to opening ceremony with @TeamCanada 🇨🇦 What a good day🙏🏼

That's a lot of Canadians!

Here’s the view from where we are. Hope you’re watching! #PyeongChang2018 #Olympics #OpeningCeremonies #BeOlympic… https://t.co/EeC2hg41aI
Denny Morrison @Denny_Morrison

Here’s the view from where we are. Hope you’re watching! #PyeongChang2018 #Olympics #OpeningCeremonies #BeOlympic… https://t.co/EeC2hg41aI

Then comes the big moment when Team Canada walks out together.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @homan89

Don't forget to enjoy the moment!

Speechless #OpeningCeremonies
Derek Roy @Roy9ner

Speechless #OpeningCeremonies

Not everyone can make it to the Parade of Nations, but those onesies sure look cozy.

4th Olympics AND a 4th time watching the opening ceremonies in a bean bag chair!! But this year we’ve got onesies!… https://t.co/1zZWJGUmwE
Sam Edney @samueledney

4th Olympics AND a 4th time watching the opening ceremonies in a bean bag chair!! But this year we’ve got onesies!… https://t.co/1zZWJGUmwE

And of course, you have to get your team pics.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @heathermoyse
And your new Facebook profile pic.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @rjohnst6

"I'm a Canadian angel."

I’m a Canadian angel! #olympics #openingceremony #pyeongchangOlympics2018
Eric Radford @Rad85E

I’m a Canadian angel! #olympics #openingceremony #pyeongchangOlympics2018

Soak it all in.

Opening ceremonies was a night we'll never forget!!!! What an unbelievable experience! #PyeongChang2018 #BeOlympic… https://t.co/a1rrBohF9c
Cody Goloubef @CodyGoloubef27

Opening ceremonies was a night we'll never forget!!!! What an unbelievable experience! #PyeongChang2018 #BeOlympic… https://t.co/a1rrBohF9c

End the long night by leaning on your teammates for support.

This is what team mates are for! Leaning on while waiting for buses! Opening ceremonies was LIT (seriously the fire… https://t.co/qES62VIZRE
Calynn Irwin @CalynnMIrwin

This is what team mates are for! Leaning on while waiting for buses! Opening ceremonies was LIT (seriously the fire… https://t.co/qES62VIZRE

And then get ready to kick some ass!

Hello #TeamCanada With 225 athletes representing the red and white, 🇨🇦 is ready to make its mark on… https://t.co/7gQs81fGFO
Team Canada @TeamCanada

Hello #TeamCanada With 225 athletes representing the red and white, 🇨🇦 is ready to make its mark on… https://t.co/7gQs81fGFO

🇨🇦

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

