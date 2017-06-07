A story about a Spanish woman pretending to be blind for 28 years to avoid social interactions has gone massively viral. Unfortunately, it's not true.
Numerous English-language websites have since picked up the story and reported it as fact.
In another version of the hoax, the photo of the fake blind woman actually shows Vix Lowthion, a Green Party candidate running to represent the Isle of Wight in the UK Parliament.
