The Opening Of The SkyDome Was The Most Cringeworthy TV Production In Canadian History

Gather round, people. Because there's a very important part of Canadian history they never taught us in school: The live TV extravaganza that marked the opening of the SkyDome.
If you've never heard of this, here's a video that compiles the most cringeworthy moments of the televised train wreck.
The celebration was cohosted by Growing Pains star Alan Thicke and SCTV's Andrea Martin, and featured several songs about the wonders of the retractable roof.
There were awkward sports-themed show tunes.
An incomprehensible comedy routine by Quebec impressionist André-Philippe Gagnon.
And this turtle mascot named "Domer."
Basically it was the 1980s distilled into a two-hour TV special, delivered with all the pizazz of North Korean propaganda.
And then the whole thing got rained out because they, well, opened the retractable roof.
Thank you, SkyDome.
