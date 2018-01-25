 back to top
The Opening Of The SkyDome Was The Most Cringeworthy TV Production In Canadian History

A part of our heritage.

Ishmael N. Daro
Gather round, people. Because there's a very important part of Canadian history they never taught us in school: The live TV extravaganza that marked the opening of the SkyDome.

The SkyDome (now known as the "Rogers Centre" if you're a cop) opened to much fanfare on June 3, 1989. The new home of the Toronto Blue Jays had a retractable roof, which was a technological marvel apparently worthy of a primetime variety show on CBC. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
If you've never heard of this, here's a video that compiles the most cringeworthy moments of the televised train wreck.

Comedian Scott Vrooman said he couldn't believe just how badly executed the TV special was, and he wanted more people to know about it.

“You have to be a masochist to watch this whole thing," he told BuzzFeed Canada. "It’s unwatchable, so I liked being able to boil it down to its funniest bits for people.”

The celebration was cohosted by Growing Pains star Alan Thicke and SCTV's Andrea Martin, and featured several songs about the wonders of the retractable roof.

It's a roof...but it retracts!
There were awkward sports-themed show tunes.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
An incomprehensible comedy routine by Quebec impressionist André-Philippe Gagnon.

And this turtle mascot named "Domer."

Basically it was the 1980s distilled into a two-hour TV special, delivered with all the pizazz of North Korean propaganda.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
And then the whole thing got rained out because they, well, opened the retractable roof.

Big mistake.
Thank you, SkyDome.

Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.

