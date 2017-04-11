This First Nations Chief Confronted A Man After He Called Her A Slur

This is Sheila North Wilson, the grand chief of the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, which represents 30 First Nations in the province.
North Wilson confronted the man afterwards, capturing part of the interaction on video. "Why did you call us wagon burners?" she asked him.
North Wilson said that according to the other passenger, the man was peeved because he wasn't able to have a row of seats to himself.
North Wilson shared the video on her social accounts to expose what many Indigenous people routinely deal with.
Ishmael Daro is a social news editor for BuzzFeed and is based in Toronto.
Contact Ishmael N. Daro at ishmael.daro@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.