This First Nations Chief Confronted A Man After He Called Her A Slur

Sheila North Wilson

North Wilson said that before she and her assistant boarded, the man had been sitting in their seats.

"This gentleman was not happy he had to move seats, and he said to this woman 'Oh, wagon burners,'" North Wilson said. "He also made a gesture with his fingers like a feather over his head."

She said she wanted to engage him and seek a more thorough explanation for his comments, but he was eager to get out of there.

"For him to think that this was OK because he heard it in Alberta was a little disturbing. I know a lot of Albertans and I know they wouldn't call me that," she said.